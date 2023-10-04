ConcernedApe has shared four screenshots from Haunted Chocolatier to celebrate 1 million followers

Haunted Chocolatier is the next project in the works from Stardew Valley’s creator ConcernedApe, but information and content regarding the new game have been pretty thin on the ground. We’ve only seen a handful of screenshots and an early gameplay trailer , so there’s always a reason to get excited when new content is shared.

To celebrate hitting 1 million followers on Twitter, ConcernedApe has shared four new screenshots of Haunted Chocolatier, offering a look at a few areas we are yet to see within the game. Although they don’t offer a huge amount of information to go off, they still show a welcome glimpse at the upcoming game. The full tweet and all four screenshots can be seen below:

Thanks for 1 million followers 👍here's a few Haunted Chocolatier images pic.twitter.com/3PW2jMIF3ROctober 4, 2023 See more

Within these screenshots, we receive the first look at a large library room, what appears to be a fountain in the middle of a town square, and the inside of a home or shop. None of the screenshots feature any NPCs either, only the same playable character throughout, making it even harder to dissect information from these images.

We do, however, get another look at combat within the game through one of the screenshots, which also includes a slime from Stardew Valley and a new sprout-like enemy which we have seen courtesy of the early gameplay trailer released a year ago, alongside the character using a bow and arrow to fight.

But there’s still no news on when we can expect Haunted Chocolatier to arrive. Hopefully, the sharing of more in-game content means we’re headed toward the game being in a playable state. If you are keen to keep up to date with the development of Haunted Chocolatier, it’s worth following ConcernedApe’s Twitter in case more content is shared.

We’re anticipating Haunted Chocolatier to become one of the best indie games when it does eventually launch, but if you’re looking for a game to sink your time into while you wait, the best cozy Switch games will offer an alternative heartwarming adventure.