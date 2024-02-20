Build a Rocket Boy, founded by former Rockstar North president, has laid off an undisclosed number of staff

Game developer Build a Rocket Boy has unfortunately announced a number of layoffs, which will affect the developer globally.

In a statement to TechRadar Gaming (TRG), a Build a Rocket Boy spokesperson explained how the changes were to ensure a more "agile" working environment.

"While we have made great progress developing our products, we are now in a position where we need to make changes to the way we work across our business in order to become a more agile studio and to meet the requirements that our projects demand. To achieve that and refocus, we have taken the extremely difficult decision to propose the removal of a number of roles globally. This process is ongoing, and we are working with those impacted at this difficult and challenging time."

The developer, which is responsible for the upcoming free-to-play game Everywhere as well as the forthcoming sci-fi game Mindseye, was started in 2018 by Leslie Benzies, the former president of Rockstar North and producer of Grand Theft Auto (GTA).

Towards the end of 2022, Build a Rocket Boy announced plans to expand its team and open up an office in Montpellier, France. "Our talented team here at Build A Rocket Boy is ever expanding with the needs of our first project Everywhere, and with that comes the need for more space to grow," a blog post from the developer described. Unfortunately, as confirmed by the provided statement, the layoffs have affected the team globally.

Both Everywhere and Mindseye are yet to receive release dates or windows. So far, all we know about Build a Rocket Boy's debut game, Everywhere, is that it will be free-to-play, accessible first on PC, and "a place where you can unleash your imagination to build, play, and connect," according to the game's FAQ page. It also aims to be "Somewhere to explore, discover, compete, or just hang out in a world of endless possibilities and immersive experiences."

On the other hand, it looks like Mindseye will be a story-driven sci-fi game where players will be able to "participate in almost infinite activities and even create your own," as highlighted by an official blog post. "Meet friends, make new ones, or journey solo. It’s a place where everything is waiting to be discovered, and even more is yet to be envisioned."

The exact number of layoffs at Build a Rocket Boy is unconfirmed, but it continues a sad trend of downsizing and restructuring across the industry and among developers of all types and sizes in 2024.

