Boost your Xbox storage for less - pick up the WD Black C50 expansion card for it's lowest price since the holidays

If you've been holding out for an opportunity to boost your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S storage for less, then this Xbox deal might be just what you're looking for.

Reduced to what looks like its lowest price since the holidays, the official WD Black C50 1TB Xbox expansion card is down to just $139.99 at Amazon (was $157.99). While it's not a record low or totally wild discount, it's still a very robust one that's well worth taking notice of.

The performance of the official expansion cards and their bespoke compatibility with the consoles make them the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs by default. Slotting neatly into a custom port on the rear of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, it behaves exactly like the internal SSDs of both machines offering near-identical performance and speeds. If you're looking for the best Xbox storage option then this is it.

As a result, both official versions of the expansion card (Seagate also has a model) have higher prices than many SSDs. That makes deals like these worth paying attention to.

Today's best Xbox expansion card deal

If you're looking for the maximum bang for your buck, you should also consider a USB external hard drive. To give you a snapshot look at a range of your options, we've put together a list of some of the latest and lowest prices on Xbox storage options.

You can read more in our Xbox expansion card vs external hard drive guide to learn more about the key differences between the storage types for Xbox Series consoles.