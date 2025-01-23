Black Ops 6 Season 2 release date and what to expect
The Black Ops 6 Season two update will bring new maps and more
Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded launches very soon indeed, adding new maps, four new weapons, as well as the return of a fan favorite Zombies relic.
Even without extra Season Two content, we're still having a blast with Black Ops 6, landing it a place on our list of the best FPS games to play in 2025. This upcoming seasonal update will freshen things up somewhat, giving players a new assault rifle, and SMG to work towards.-
Here's what we know about Black Ops Season 2 so far, including a closer look at the confirmed release date of Tuesday, January 28, as well as what's set to be added. As we hear more from Activision, this page will be updated.
Black Ops 6 Season 2 release date
The Black Ops 6 Season 2 release date is Tuesday, January 28 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM GMT.
Season 02 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is right around the corner. Lock and load for January 28th 😤 🗺️ 5 Multiplayer Maps 🔫 6+ new Weapons 🪦 New Zombies Map: The Tomb ♥️ Valentine’s Day LTM 📅 Events ➕ more pic.twitter.com/ybkMPW4cxVJanuary 22, 2025
Black Ops 6 Season 2 - what's being added?
Activision has now announced what'll be added to Black Ops 6 as part of Season 2. This includes new maps, a new Zombies map, and mission, as well as new weapons and updates to Warzone. Here's a brief summary of what's being added:
- Maps: Bounty (6v6), Dealership (6v6), Lifeline(6v6, 2v2)
- Weapons: PPSH-41 (SMG), Cypher091 (AR), FENG 82 (LMG), TR2 (Marksman)
- Attachments: Crossbow
- Modes: Overdrive, Gun Game, Ranked Play S02, Third Wheel Gunfight
- Perk: Slipstream (Multiplayer)
- Scorestreak: War Machine
- Bundle: The Terminator Ultra
- Warzone: Changes to weapons, movement, default perks, and more. Reactive Armor (Perk). New ranked rewards.
- Zombies: The Tomb (new map), Staff of Ice (Wonder Weapon), New Gobblegums, New Augments, Death Perception (Perk), War Machine (Support)
- Events: The Terminator, Shadow Hunt
- Operators: Nocturne, Vortex (Blackcell)
For a full breakdown of Black Ops 6 Season 2, head on over to the Call of Duty blog. This includes some limited-time modes that'll be available to enjoy over the holidays.
