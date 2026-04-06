Battlefield 6 audio team says they 'constantly polish what we think needs polishing'

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"The work never stops"

A Battlefield 6 promotional screenshot showing a group of modern soldiers.
(Image credit: Electronic Arts)
  • The Battlefield 6 audio team has discussed the game's live service development in a new interview
  • The developers said they "constantly polish" its sound

Battlefield 6 might have launched late last year, but that doesn't mean that the developers at Battlefield Studios have stopped working, putting a slew of live-service updates with even more on the way.

In a new interview with TechRadar Gaming, the game's audio team has revealed some of the work they do behind the scenes.

"The work never stops," said technical sound designer Goncalo Tavares.

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