Battlefield 6 audio team says they 'constantly polish what we think needs polishing'
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By Dashiell Wood published
"The work never stops"
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- The Battlefield 6 audio team has discussed the game's live service development in a new interview
- The developers said they "constantly polish" its sound
Battlefield 6 might have launched late last year, but that doesn't mean that the developers at Battlefield Studios have stopped working, putting a slew of live-service updates with even more on the way.
In a new interview with TechRadar Gaming, the game's audio team has revealed some of the work they do behind the scenes.
"The work never stops," said technical sound designer Goncalo Tavares.Article continues below