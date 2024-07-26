At almost half price, this Razer Kaira Pro gaming headset deal is well worth a look

If you're on the hunt for an Xbox-compatible gaming headset for online multiplayer sessions, you might want to check out this current - almost half-price - discount for the Razer Kaira Pro.

The popular brand's stalwart wireless Xbox headset is currently just $79.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon which puts it 10 bucks shy of its lowest-ever price on record which was over last year's Black Friday sales event. UK shoppers are in luck, too, as the Razer Kaira Pro has dropped to £99.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon in the region. Again, not a best-ever price here, but a very solid discount for the popular mid-range gaming headset.

Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One and PC, the Razer Kaira Pro is a fantastic entry point into the world of mid-range headsets. Combining Razer's trademark build quality with an utterly superb microphone, it's a fantastic wireless headset for online multiplayer gaming. UK price: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kaira Pro bears absolutely superb build quality, which is what we typically expect from the popular brand above all else. The plush earcups are exceptionally comfy, and there's a tasteful amount of Razer green (and the brand's iconography) placed underneath the headband and around the cups.

But the headset's standout feature is easily its superb microphone. One of the most crystal clear in the business, it uses Razer's HyperClear supercardioid tech to provide communication of exceptional clarity that lets it compete with the best Xbox Series X headsets out there. Your friends in party chat will have no worries whatsoever in hearing your calls in particularly loud games of Call of Duty or during intense Savage raid fights in Final Fantasy 14 Online. A stellar gaming headset all around, really.

