Amazon Games opens a new European development studio led by a Ubisoft veteran

Amazon Games has opened a new game development studio in Bucharest, Romania, which is being led by Cristian Pana. Previously the managing director of Ubisoft Bucharest, Pana has more than two decades of experience spanning the release of major titles including Tom Clancy’s The Division and The Crew.

The new studio is currently hiring for a variety of open roles and will predominantly focus on “supporting Amazon Games’ diverse portfolio of games now and in the future.” Amazon Games has previously released two ambitious live-service titles, New World and Lost Ark, and is currently working on the next entry in the Tomb Raider series and a new The Lord of the Rings game in addition to various unannounced projects.

Amazon Games is also set to publish an original game from the British indie studio Glowmade and the anime-inspired action role-playing game (RPG) Blue Protocol from Bandai Namco studio Project Sky Blue. Regarding the announcement, Pana said: “I’m thrilled to join Amazon Games at a time when the team is actively building across an exciting roadmap. I’ve built and led outstanding teams in the past and I know this area of Europe is a hot spot for some of the very best talent in gaming.”

Christoph Hartmann, the VP of Amazon Games, commented on the company's broader gaming strategy. “Amazon Games is focused on developing and publishing great games, and we have an ambitious long-term roadmap in front of us,” he said. “Expanding our internal development teams into Europe was a natural next step for us as we tackle our broad portfolio. Bucharest is known as one of the top emerging European cities for game development and we look forward to tapping into the rich talent pool.”

Considering Amazon’s large portfolio of upcoming releases, not to mention its existing live-service games, the opening of a new support studio seems like a wise move.

