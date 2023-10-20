After a gaming headset? Don't miss this excellent Razer Nari Ultimate discount at Best Buy

As part of its Gaming 3-Day Sale event, Best Buy is currently hosting a superb discount on the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset.

Right now, you can grab the headset - which is compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC - for just $89.99. That's a massive $110 saving over its usual $199.99 sticker price. Not only that, it's also beating Amazon US's current discount for the headset by about $10. As a result, this Best Buy offer is the best place to buy the Razer Nari Ultimate ahead of this year's Black Friday gaming deals.

It is worth noting that this isn't quite the Razer Nari Ultimate's strongest-ever discount; just a few months ago, it was down to $79.99 at Amazon. And while there's every chance the upcoming Black Friday sales could meet or surpass that record-low, now's still a fantastic time to grab this PS5 headset at a significantly reduced price.

The Razer Nari Ultimate boasts excellent build and audio quality, meaning it's a comparatively high-end product in spite of its mid-range price. Much like the Razer Kaira Pro, it also features Razer's HyperSense haptics, which provides light vibration feedback based on events and sound effects in-game.

Today's best Razer Nari Ultimate deal

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset: was $199.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $110 - This is an excellent discount for one of Razer's best gaming headsets. Featuring its patented HyperSense haptics and overall excellent audio, it provides an extremely immersive experience that's perfect for gaming on PS5 and PC. Price check: Amazon:- $99.53

If you're not in the US, we've rounded up all the best prices for the Razer Nari Ultimate right now, no matter which region you live in. Check the box below to see if there's a similarly-priced deal you can take advantage of.

For more top headset recommendations, consider browsing our best PS5 headsets page. And for alternative platforms, our best Xbox Series X headsets and best Nintendo Switch accessories guides provide detailed breakdowns on top hardware for those systems.