Activision Boss Bobby Kotick says company will "likely make a Call of Duty game for a new Nintendo console

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has revealed some ambitious plans to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles.

This came as part of the ongoing legal battle between Microsoft and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Kotick, a somewhat controversial figure, gave testimony on the possibility of bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles.

When asked about the possibility, Kotick replied: "I actually think we will likely make a Call of Duty game for a new Nintendo console. I can’t tell you there are specific plans, but I can tell you it’s something we’d consider."

This line of inquiry from the FTC's legal team no doubt comes as a result of Microsoft's commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles should it successfully acquire Activision Blizzard.

This commitment serves as an effort by Microsoft to mitigate concerns that the tech giant's acquisition of Activision Blizzard would allow it to create a monopoly in the games industry. Such concerns notably caused the UK government to outright block the deal and the European Union to approve the deal only with significant caveats.

Kotick later elaborated on the point, emphasizing his regret at a missed opportunity with regard to the Nintendo Switch: "We would consider it once we had the specs, but we don’t have them at present. We missed out on the opportunity for this past generation of Switch, but we’d have to wait until the specifications. We don’t have any present plans to do so."

Despite the lack of "present plans", it's clear that, if the merger goes through, Activision Blizzard will need to strongly consider bringing Call of Duty Nintendo Consoles. When asked by Judge Corely if he'd "like to be able to put Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch", Kotick replied: "I think we would consider it and if it was something where we could make a great game, we'd likely consider it.

Though there are no concrete plans as of yet, it's clear that the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 could well make their way to Nintendo consoles, under the right circumstances.

