The Oculus Quest 2 games I’ve been playing in August 2022

VR headsets offer their wearers a chance to explore everywhere, from fairytale lands to places a little closer to home.

This month, I've played some great VR games, and I want to share them with you. They aren't all worthy of a place among the best Oculus Quest 2 games out there, but I've found something to enjoy about each of the three VR games below, and you might too.

Here are the Oculus Quest 2 games I'm playing in August 2022.

Please Don’t Touch Anything VR

Please Don’t Touch Anything VR is a fully immersive, 3D version of the classic smartphone game where you’re asked to sit in an office and not touch anything – especially the big red button sitting on the desk in front of you. But that wouldn’t be any fun now, would it?

The panel in Please, Don't Touch Anything filled with dials and buttons to press... or not (Image credit: Escalation Studios / Four Quarters)

Just like the original, Please Don’t Touch Anything VR is something of an escape room, forcing you to solve puzzles and unlock various endings. But this isn’t a one-and-done deal. There are loads of different solutions and easter eggs to discover – some of which require you to complete the game an entirely different way first to find the clues you need.

While it shares many similarities with the original, the game’s VR elements add enough new aspects that make this well worth your time, even if you’ve already bested the smartphone title’s challenges. Plus, if you’re like me and completed the original many years ago, you’ve likely forgotten the solutions, making this a nostalgic yet challenging puzzle game to return to.

If you’re ever stuck, just remember to explore the room fully – there are plenty of objects you can pick up and interact with that hide clues. Remember to retrace your steps towards old solutions too, sometimes there are branching paths you may have missed or hints you’ll need to find new endings.

It’s available on the Quest Store for $10 / £8 / AU$15.

Moss: Book 2

Do yourself a favor and play Moss and its sequel Moss: Book 2, if you haven’t already. These beautiful experiences are perfect for VR newbies and veterans alike – offering a classic gaming spin that’s ironically a breath of fresh air.

By this I mean that a lot of Moss: Book 2 feels like a traditional 3D platformer you’d play on a console – you control protagonist Quill using thumbsticks and buttons like you would on a PS5 or Xbox Series X. The game hasn’t forgotten that it's a VR title, though, as you also have to use your controller to pick up and move objects to help Quill complete her quest.

Working with yourself as both Quill and the all-seeing Reader, you’ll embark on a classic fairytale adventure that could have been lifted from your favorite bedtime story.

Moss's mouse hero Quill is too cool to look at explosions (Image credit: Polyarc)

Moss and Moss: Book 2 are on the more expensive side for VR games, coming in at $30 / £23 / AU$47 for the original and $40 / £30 / AU$50 for the sequel. If you’re on a budget, don’t be afraid to wait for a sale, as you’ll probably find them bundled together at a discounted price.

National Geographic Explore VR

National Geographic Explore VR takes you on two immersive adventures through Antarctica and Peru, where you take photos of historical landmarks, beautiful landscapes, and nature as you explore.

I particularly love the Antarctica experience that has you hunt down a missing colony of penguins. Not only does it feel like a proper adventure through an icy landscape, but in the summer heat, it’s helping to trick my brain into thinking I’m somewhere cooler.

One quick warning for you, though, is that National Geographic Explore VR has its issues. Chiefly, its limited number of experiences leaves it feeling half-finished. The problem is made worse by occasional bugs that can halt your progress and force you to reboot your system.

Look at all those chickens... sorry, penguins (Image credit: Meta / National Geographic)

To make up for this, it’s one of the cheaper titles on the Oculus Quest 2, costing just $10 / £8 / AU$15. And you can often find it as part of bundles with other games. However, if you’re after a game about exploration, you might find something like The Climb 2 to be more enjoyable, albeit at a higher price.

If you’re looking for more games to play, then check out our picks of the best Oculus Quest 2 games.