Microsoft announces Diablo IV Xbox Series X Bundle and disappoints everyone

Any news regarding a potential new Xbox Series X variant is bound to spark a conversation. With so many big titles on the horizon, such as Diablo IV, there’s a lot of potential for innovation, but that hasn’t been the case here.

Outside of its impressive hardware, the design of the Xbox Series X is pretty plain. After the initial jokes about it resembling a fridge, so much so that the Xbox Mini Fridge is now a reality, you’d think Microsoft would seize any opportunity to change the appearance to something more appealing.

So when the Diablo IV Xbox Series X bundle was announced, we expected something grand, especially considering Nintendo just announced the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED console to drum up excitement for the game's full launch in May. However, instead of creating a real spectacle, the bundle involves a standard Xbox Series X and its accompanying accessories without a single logo in sight.

It’s not uncommon for some of the best games consoles to receive a special edition variation alongside the release of big upcoming games . We’ve seen it with the Nintendo Switch and games like Splatoon 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and even though the PS5 is yet to launch a themed console, an attempt is still made through themed accessories such as the God of War: Ragnarock DualSense controller .

What’s so special?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

With four blank black sides to the console, there’s ample space to cover it with decals and designs, and with the dark and demonic iconography of Diablo IV, it wouldn’t be too challenging to build upon the base.

Given a special giveaway announcement of The Mandalorian-themed console pair for the Series X and Series S on social media, receiving equal parts excitement for the design and disappointment that it was restricted to a giveaway rather than being available for purchase, it would be potentially the best time for Microsoft to capitalize on that success and launch something people can buy.

Instead, the Diablo IV bundle (opens in new tab) contains the Xbox Series X, a digital copy of Diablo IV, and a handful of in-game items, such as the Light-Barer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor, alongside some additional items for games such as Diablo III, World of Warcraft, and Diablo Immortal. For an in-game collector, these could be valuable items to get ahold of, but for a player who has been patiently waiting for the game's launch, it’s far from an exciting console launch.

The price of the Xbox Series X bundle is $559 / £559, which admittedly does save a few pennies since the console on its own sets you back $449 / £449 / AU$749, with the standard edition of the game costing $69.99 / £69.99/ AU$109.95. So, you are getting a little discount on both items paired with the in-game cosmetics, pets, and items, but that doesn’t take away from the fact you are just buying a standard Xbox rather than something special.

A behemoth blow

Players haven’t exactly stayed quiet regarding the announcement, either. Multiple users responded to one of the first tweets from @Wario64 showcasing the bundle stating how it’s a missed opportunity and a huge disappointment. However, with the rapid success and high praise of the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console , gamers were geared up for a new addition to the mix, so it’s no surprise this news hasn’t been received well.

Xbox Series X – Diablo IV Bundle announced, coming June 6th for $559 https://t.co/duomaRY25Lincludes console/controller, Diablo IV, Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor pic.twitter.com/7rRqybvvXjMarch 30, 2023 See more

Which leads you to wonder whether or not Microsoft is starting to rule out special edition consoles and leave them in the past alongside things like collectors editions which are beginning to miss the point and leave out essential items like the game itself.

Special consoles appear to be reserved for things like giveaways, as shown by the Mandalorian and Grogu Xbox Series X and Series S. It’s sad to see such a significant collector's item become a second thought with bundles, but at least we don’t feel the need to have several of the same console due to a change in design.