Magento vs WooCommerce vs BigCommerce vs Shopify

With brand new ecommerce solutions popping up more often than ever before, building an online store has become so much simpler. To build a beautiful ecommerce store today, users no longer need to be familiar with the lines of code nor possess any advanced development skills.

On the contrary, creating an online store these days seems as simple as picking out a ready-made theme, adding products, setting up a shopping cart, adding shipping and taxes, and choosing preferred payment methods. However, there is a catch. Since there are so many options on the market, selecting the right choice for your ecommerce business can get somewhat tricky, particularly for newcomers.

So, to make things a bit easier we’ve compared the four most popular ecommerce platforms on the planet. However, before we start weighing the pros and cons, let’s find out a bit about their backgrounds.

Magento came into existence in March of 2008 as an open-source ecommerce software written in PHP and for a couple of years, it was the world’s most popular ecommerce solution. However, its best years seem to be behind it. In 2011 Magento was acquired by eBay (at first partially, then in full) just to be bought out by Adobe in 2018. Since then, Magento has come in two versions: a charge-free one (Magento Open Source) and a proprietary platform (once Magento Commerce, now called Adobe Commerce).

Much like Magento, WooCommerce started its story as an open-source ecommerce solution. However, unlike Magento, it isn’t a stand-alone software but a plugin for WordPress, which means you can’t have it without WordPress. It was launched in September of 2011 and today it powers over 3.8 million sites across the globe. Although it’s completely free of charge, you’ll probably want to throw in a couple of paid add-ons.

Unlike the previous two, BigCommerce was a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce solution right from the get-go. The company behind it was established by Eddie Machaalani and Mitchell Harper in 2009, and since then it has grown big. As we write, BigCommerce powers around 150,000 online stores across 150 countries.

In the style of BigCommerce, Shopify was created as a SaaS ecommerce solution for setting up and launching ecommerce stores. Based in Canada, the company was founded by Tobias Lutke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake in 2004. Today Shopify is considered to be one of the most user-friendly all-in-one ecommerce platforms around. So, it’s no surprise that over 1.2 million businesses in 175 countries currently use Shopify to sell their products online.

Main similarities and differences

While all four of these ecommerce solutions share the purpose of facilitating the otherwise daunting task of building your online store, they are somewhat different in terms of functionality. So, before making your choice make sure to consider your needs and desires, set out your budget, and take into account the time and energy you’re ready to invest in your e-business.

As we've mentioned before, Magento comes in two editions: as a (sort of) free, open-source ecommerce software and as a proprietary end-to-end ecommerce platform, which makes its case a bit more complex than with other candidates. We said it’s sort of free since Magento Open Source is a non-hosted platform, which means you’ll still have to secure a web hosting service from another company. On the other hand, if you’re working on a big budget, with Adobe Commerce you can get an all-in-one ecommerce platform that includes domain name registration and a cloud hosting solution, in addition to a full set of ecommerce features, solid 24/7 customer support, powerful marketing tools, strong security system, and much more.

Much like Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce is a proprietary ecommerce platform and it comes stuffed with ecommerce features crucial for creating a successful online store. However, unlike with Magento, to build your store with BigCommerce, prepare to pay big bucks, since there are no open-source options at all.

The same is true for Shopify, which comes close to BigCommerce in terms of pricing, features, and customer support, although there are a few minor differences we’ll discuss in more detail below.

WooCommerce is the king of WordPress ecommerce plugins and for all the right reasons. It’s (sort of) free, famously flexible, completely customizable, packed with all sorts of plugins, and it treats you like a true owner of your online store. Also, while Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce (as its name implies), and Shopify can’t help you if you’re working on a shoestring budget, WooCommerce and Magento can.

Pricing

As it should be with open-source software, Magento and WooCommerce can be downloaded, installed, and used completely free of charge. However, both of them come with strings attached. The most obvious obstacle with WooCommerce is that it won’t work with the free version of WordPress, which is something to bear in mind while setting your budget.

What’s more, although there are plenty of free plugins both with WooCommerce and Magento, if you wish to purchase additional plugins, extensions, and themes (and you probably will) your overall cost can swiftly go from cheap and cheerful to surprisingly steep, so you better watch out.

With BigCommerce and Shopify things are currently a bit more transparent while the pricing is unsurprisingly similar. The most budget-friendly plan with BigCommerce will set you back $29.95 per month, while Shopify’s cheapest plan costs $29 per month. However, both of them offer free trials (it’s 30-days-long with BigCommerce and 14 with Shopify), so you can try out everything for yourself.

Since Adobe Commerce is geared towards big businesses, its plans come with a big price tag with the least-expensive starting at $22,000 per year. And if you really want to break the bank, there is a cloud-based ecommerce solution from Adobe called Adobe Commerce Cloud and its pricing starts at a whopping $40,000 per year.

Ease of use and functionality

When it comes to user-friendliness, Shopify carries the day. Being built for ecommerce from the ground up, Shopify is sure to make the process of signing up, creating an online store, and then setting it up for a successful start as simple as ABC.

With Shopify, it only takes a couple of minutes to create a new account. Once you’re logged in you’ll proceed to a clear-cut and easy-to-use dashboard where you’ll manage and monitor all aspects of your online store. Those who are migrating their shop from another ecommerce platform will be pleased to hear that during the set-up phase they can import products from their old shop. All in all, whether you’re starting out or searching for a way to expand your high-traffic ecommerce business, Shopify will supply you with everything you need while staying refreshingly simple to use.

Although BigCommerce matches Shopify when it comes to user-friendliness: they both utilize an uncomplicated content management system (CMS), a convenient dashboard, and a drag-and-drop website builder, we found Shopify somewhat simpler to use. This is because BigCommerce is a more scalable platform, which makes it slightly more complex for first-time users.

As self-hosted solutions, WooCommerce and Magento will let you make all the calls about your site. So, if you possess some level of technical know-how, you’ll be able to customize anything you want about your online shop in terms of performance, functionality, and design.

Level of customization

Most proprietary ecommerce platforms aren’t overly customizable at their core, since they aren’t too crazy about compromising stability for the sake of customizability. With open-source ecommerce solutions such as Magento and WooCommerce, you’ll get to tinker with everything a lot more, increasing the chance that something will break in the process. In contrast, Shopify won’t let you change much about the crucial ecommerce stuff (like the check-out page, shipping, and transactional emails), which shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for those who value substance over style.

Nevertheless, with platforms like Shopify and BigCommerce you’ll find plenty of options connected to your site’s appearance such as themes, templates, and color schemes. Shopify currently offers over 100 eye-catching, mobile-friendly storefront themes and templates, but only a small fraction of them are free-of-charge. The same can be said for BigCommerce, with which you choose between more than 100 themes tailored for ecommerce and designed to suit all sorts of businesses. However, there are only 12 free themes, while the premium ones can cost you anything from $150 to $300 each.

Although WooCommerce’s official store has fewer themes to display (it’s 45 as we write), they start at a cheaper $39.00 and rise to $79.00 for a year. On top of that, it shouldn’t take you long to find a few thousand fully functional WooCommerce themes and templates scattered around the Web.

While all four ecommerce solutions come with in-built marketing tools (such as social media integration, email marketing, and user reviews), with ecommerce platforms (Shopify and BigCommerce) you’ll get a complete set of tools right out of the box. On the other hand, with open-source solutions (WooCommerce and Magento) you might need to throw in a couple of marketing plugins as well.

It is true that WooCommerce and Magento are famous for advanced search engine optimization (SEO) and digital marketing, but in order to get these functionalities, you’ll have to know which marketing extensions and plugins to purchase.

At the very beginning, optimizing your site and mastering marketing with either of these solutions will take more time and a bit more technical know-how (or a willingness to learn, at least), but in the long run, it can make for more successful marketing strategies and stronger sales.

Another advantage of utilizing an open-source solution (such as WooCommerce) is that you’ll only spend cash on the features that you intend to use, marketing features included. In contrast, with virtually all proprietary platforms you’ll end up with pre-set features, some of which you’ll never get to use.

Security, safety, and stability

Whether you’re using a separate web hosting service or one that comes in the same package as your ecommerce platform, the security of your online store is critical for the success of your business.

Like most popular proprietary ecommerce platforms, Shopify scores almost every point in the good security practices category and it does so without compelling its users to acquire any add-ons. It will supply you with PCI compliant hosting, build-in GDPR-compliance, multi-factor authentication (MFA), an SSL certificate, a built-in fraud analysis system, scheduled backups, allowance for managing employee access, and much more.

As a fellow ecommerce platform, BigCommerce also promises uncompromising security with PCI DSS compliance, TLS, SSL, HTTPS authentication, multi-factor authentication (MFA, 2FA, and 2SV), as well as DDoS, malware, and ransomware protection.

On the other side, keeping your site safe and secure with self-hosted solutions like WooCommerce and Magento is a bit more complex since you’ll have to check how your web hosting provider of choice stands on security. Also, with WooCommerce you’ll want to keep your WordPress up-to-date all the time, as well as to purchase some WordPress security plugins (such as BulletProof Security, Sucuri Security, and Wordfence).

We should also note that WooCommerce is shielded by a cost-free version of Sucuri Security which will take care of security auditing, malware scanning, and systems hardening.

Customer support

Almost all ecommerce solutions come with instructions. So, whether you’re using a proprietary platform or open source software you can be sure you’ll get some sweet step-by-step how-tos. Also, you should find a FAQ section, a knowledgebase, an official blog, and a community forum where you can seek help from fellow users.

With WooCommerce and Magento you’ll also become a part of a committed developer community, get in touch with webmasters worldwide, and gain support in tough times. On the downside, these two solutions don’t provide any professional support channels (like a phone line, live chat, and ticketing system), so you’ll have to settle with self-services or contact the team via their social media accounts.

With Shopify, BigCommerce, and Adobe Commerce the technical teams should be available round-the-clock through the standard support channels.

Which one is the right choice for your online store?

Despite the fact that there are so many ecommerce options around, there’s still no one-size-fits-all solution. So, the main task of all ambitious (or soon-to-be) online storekeepers is to find a solution that is best suited for the ecommerce business they wish to create.

Magento is free, open-source, highly flexible, and one of the most popular ecommerce solutions in the whole world. However, it’s geared towards users with web development and web design skills, so beginners beware.

Shopify is a go-to solution for start-ups and small stores since it is simple to start with, has some of the most stunning themes out there, and comes with great value for money. However, it’s not as customizable nor as scalable as some other ecommerce solutions. To solve this shortcoming you could technically upgrade to Shopify Plus, but since it is an enterprise-level solution it will break the bank at the drop of a hat.

Similarly, BigCommerce is another pretty popular platform and it somehow falls into the middle between Shopify and Magento in terms of features. It doesn’t offer as eye-catching themes as Shopify, but it comes out of the box with more capabilities, which evens things up.

Last but not least, WooCommerce can empower small and mid-sized businesses alike, and it doesn’t require as much technical know-how as Magento. What’s more, if you already use WordPress, you’ll feel right at home with the simple-to-use UI WooCommerce has borrowed from it. On the downside, there’s a bigger chance something will go wrong with your WooCommerce store than with all other solutions mentioned above, which could deter less-adventurous users.

