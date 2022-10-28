How to use Usenet

You may not have heard of Usenet before, but don’t worry, as many people are in the same boat. To the unaware, Usenet is a communication network that lets you do many things, including chatting with other users, streaming video, and downloading digital media.

It’s an excellent alternative to torrenting for downloading movies, audio, and other types of files. These files could be copyrighted, but not necessarily. Note that this is an educational piece; we don’t condone piracy.

The main drawback of Usenet compared to alternatives like torrenting and IPTV is its complexity. It's challenging to set up and use Usenet, mainly for non-technical users. You'd need to combine different tools to complete the setup, and the websites of these tools don’t have the modern interface familiar to internet users of this era.

Nonetheless, this article will show you how to set up and use Usenet. But, let’s have a look at Usenet’s history first.

History of Usenet

Usenet was an early decentralized network for discussions and sharing files between computers. It was established in 1980, three years before the advent of the internet and over a decade before the World Wide Web information system came online.

Many say Usenet could have been the foundation of our current internet (instead of the U.S. military’s ARPANET system) but missed the mark because it was too difficult to use.

Usenet draws its name from Unix-to-Unix Copy (UUCP), a communication protocol for dial-up networks. Originally, dial-up networks were Usenet's principal mode of transmitting information, but it has since come to depend on the internet.

The primary benefit of Usenet is its speed. To get files via Usenet, you connect directly to the server holding the files you want and download them on your computer. Compare this to torrenting, where you simultaneously download and upload files for other users, slowing down the speed.

What is Usenet?

Nowadays, Usenet works like an online discussion medium, comparable to popular forums like Reddit. The Usenet network is divided into different topics called newsgroups hosted on a global network of servers dubbed news servers.

Usenet users can upload files (called binaries) on various news servers for other members to download. The chat feature also offers a way to meet people online and socialize around topics of common interest.

The main benefit of Usenet is that it enables unrestrained download speeds and the free exchange of information. You can share files you have with users around the globe, and other users can share their files with you. Think of it as a digital library that anyone can access regardless of location.

There are over 200,000 newsgroups to choose from on Usenet, so you'll likely find one that suits your interest. If you don't see any, you can always form your own.

How come most internet users don’t use Usenet if it’s that good? The difficulty is the answer, mostly pertaining to downloading files. To make it easier, a site called Newzbin emerged in the early 2000s with the standard NZB file format for retrieving files from Usenet servers.

How to Use Usenet

Follow these steps to use Usenet:

1. Choose a Usenet provider

You'd need a service provider to access and browse Usenet, which costs money– you can expect to pay between $10 and $20 monthly.

A Usenet provider (opens in new tab) owns the servers hosting the files you want. Keeping servers up and running costs money, so the owners recoup their costs by charging customers to access the servers.

There are several critical factors to consider when choosing a hosting provider. They include:

Monthly Transfer

Different providers set various limits on how much data you can download from Usenet servers each month. You can find plans ranging from a few gigabytes to unlimited, and the cost usually scales with the amount of allotted data.

Retention

There's so much data being added to Usenet servers everyday, and providers can't keep them forever. As a workaround, they'll only retain data on a server for a specific period known as the retention period. Different providers have different retention periods.

Connections

This is the number of simultaneous connections you can have with servers. It’s relevant for users who want to connect and download files using multiple devices concurrently. Fortunately, most Usenet providers offer 10+ simultaneous connections.

Security

The ideal Usenet provider should encrypt data during downloads. Fortunately, most of them do. Some offer additional security features like VPN services and secure file storage that you can take advantage of.

NewsHosting and UsenetServer are two well-known Usenet providers. They both offer 2536 days of retention, full encryption, and unlimited data transfer with their paid packages.

2. Get a Usenet client

A Usenet client (opens in new tab) is what enables you to access and view Usenet content and download files. There are three types of clients:

NZB downloader

This client lets you download files in the .NZB format. After downloading an NZB file, you can convert it to other file formats such as MP3 (audio) and MP4 (video).

Newsreader

A newsreader is a client that lets you read the text in the newsgroups. You can also use it to download files, but it's difficult and advisable not to.

Hybrid

A hybrid client combines the two client types mentioned above. It lets you browse text posts and download binaries in the .NZB format.

3. Set up a Usenet indexer (search engine)

Search engines like Google and Bing are crucial to the internet. Without them, you’d have to manually look for content on different domains, which can be cumbersome. Similarly, Usenet users can install an indexer to perform the work of a search engine.

There are different Usenet indexers. Some are free if you can put up with advertisements as you do with the likes of Google and Bing. Well-known examples include NZBgeek, 6box, and Binsearch.

In summary, find a suitable provider that lets you connect to Usenet servers and a client that allows you to access and download files from the servers. Find a suitable NZB indexing website (opens in new tab) to explore content from different Usenet servers, and you’re good to go.

Do you need a VPN with Usenet?

Accessing Usenet through a provider that encrypts data is pretty safe. However, you can use a virtual private network (opens in new tab) for extra security. Your provider will usually log and store your IP address when you download an NZB file on your computer. You can use a VPN to mask your IP address and maintain your privacy.

