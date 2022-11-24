Shared hosting just got even cheaper as WP Engine cuts prices off all plans for Black Friday

'Tis the season for savings! And this year, WP Engine (opens in new tab) is getting into the holiday spirit a little early with its Black Friday web hosting deal (opens in new tab). From November 1 to December 1, 2022, you can get four months free on all its shared hosting plans.

By using the coupon code: cyberweekend22 when you're checking out, you can also save 20% on your first month. So whether you're looking to give your website a boost, or trying WP Engine for the first time, now's the perfect time to take advantage of this limited-time offer.

WP Engine is one of the most popular WordPress hosting (opens in new tab) providers for a reason. It offers managed WordPress hosting (opens in new tab), which means that it take care of all the technical details of running a WordPress website. All you have to worry about is creating great content.

Why is this a great deal?

WP Engine is fast and because its servers are optimized for WordPress, your site will load quickly for visitors. This is important because people are more likely to abandon a slow website than a fast one. Plus, Google also takes loading speed into account when determining search rankings, so a fast website could also mean better SEO (opens in new tab) for your site.

Also, WP Engine takes security seriously. It has built-in security features like firewalls and malware scanning to keep your site safe from hackers. WP Engine also offers 24/7 customer support in case you need help.

WP Engine has a 99.9% uptime guarantee, so you know your site will almost always be up and running.

Uniquely, WP Engine lets you build the perfect web hosting (opens in new tab) plan for you. This means that you can avoid paying extra for add-ons such as automated plugin updates that you may not necessarily need.