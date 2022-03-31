Score a super-cheap RTX 3070 with $670 off this Alienware gaming PC deal

High GPU prices got you down? This RTX 3070 equipped Alienware Aurora R10 for $1,469.99 (was $2,139) is looking like a great alternative for those on the hunt for a high-end machine.

Not only is it under $1,500 - which is fairly rare for RTX 3070 gaming PC deals - but its combination of a Ryzen 7-5800 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD means you're not making any compromises with the spec. Straight out the box, this is a fantastic machine for 1440p gaming and also a fairly cost-effective one thanks to the $670 discount.

With a machine like this, you'll have no problem running most games at ultra graphical settings for a good few years down the line. It's of course not the highest-end machine you can buy at Dell (check out this RTX 3080 R10 for $1,7999), but this RTX 3070 Aurora is a decent 'every-day gamer' option that balances power with a fairly reasonable price point.

While graphics card prices remain absurdly inflated, it's also the best bang for the buck option on the market currently. While in years past it used to be much cheaper to build your own PC, the reverse is true now, and it's definitely worth considering investing in a pre-built. Whether you're a fan of the Alienware aesthetic or not, Dell is definitely killing it when it comes to value currently.

Save $670 - The combination of an RTX 3070, AMD Ryzen 7-5800, 16GB of dual-channel RAM, and a 512GB SSD makes this Alienware Aurora R10 a fantastic machine for 1400p gaming. Even better, a huge price cut at Dell makes it much more affordable and easily one of the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming PC deals on the market currently.

