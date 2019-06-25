Save £550 off the Apple MacBook from John Lewis

If you're looking for a brilliant MacBook deal, you don't have to wait until Amazon Prime Day, as John Lewis is offering an incredible deal that knocks a whopping £550 off the asking price of the latest 12-inch MacBook.
While it's not the most powerful – or recent – Apple laptop available right now, for the price this is an incredibly tempting offer.
Apple MacBook 12-inch
£1,549 £999 at John Lewis
Save a huge £550 off this MacBook with a 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and a 12-inch screen with a resolution of 2,304 x 1,440.View Deal
We're not sure how long this deal will last – but you probably won't find a better price for this MacBook on Amazon Prime Day itself – which kicks off on July 15.
