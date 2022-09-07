Save big on premium web hosting with SiteGround's back to business sale

Looking for a web hosting (opens in new tab) deal? You're in luck! SiteGround (opens in new tab) has a great offer for you. The Bulgarian web hosting company has been in business since 2004 and offers a variety of hosting plans, including shared hosting (opens in new tab), cloud hosting (opens in new tab), and dedicated servers. The company has a strong international presence and serves customers in over 170 countries.

Right now, SiteGround is offering a whopping 80% off when you sign up for its annual shared hosting plan. This saves you up to 90% in cash and the amazing thing about this offer is that it comes with upgraded features.

(opens in new tab) 80% off shared web hosting with SiteGround (opens in new tab)

Save big on SiteGround's back to business sale and get up to 80% off premium hosting and enjoy free business email, SSL, CDN, backups and caching in every plan.

Starting from $2.99 (£1.99) per month, SiteGround is currently offering discounts on all new hosting sign-ups. This means that you can get up to 80% off! The offer starts on September 7, 2022, so make sure to take advantage of it while you can.

The deal includes:

- Up to 80% off on annual shared hosting plans for new sign-ups.

- Free site migration

- Free SSL Certificate (opens in new tab)

- 30-day money back guarantee

- 99.9% uptime guarantee

- Lots of features

SiteGround has been one of the most popular web hosting providers for years and its services are known for being reliable and fast.

Why is this a great deal?

Apart from the price slash, SiteGround has an excellent reputation for providing high-quality hosting services at affordable prices.

The company offers great features, including unlimited storage and bandwidth, a free domain name, superb customer support, site migration with a free SSL Certificate, and top-tier uptime guarantees. SiteGround developed a custom implementation of PHP and MySQL for high website performance. Its PHP setup significantly cuts the TTFB (time to first byte) and makes your pages load 30% faster on average.

If you’re looking for a quality web host, this is a great opportunity to get started with SiteGround.