Passwords got you in a spin? Organize your security with Keeper password manager which is 50% off

Passwords can be a real head-scratcher. You might dread it every time you start up a new online account, just because you’ve got to think up a new password – and that’s not a particularly pleasant task.

Striking the right balance between a password which isn’t easy to guess, and yet is still simple enough to remember, is a tricky business. While avoiding insecure practices like, say, creating difficult passwords but writing them down in a pad because you can’t recall them otherwise. (The obvious problem with that tactic being if someone finds your password notepad, they can then access all your accounts).

Maybe we won’t have to worry about passwords for much longer, though – you might think that biometrics will replace traditional passwords soon enough. But don’t bank on it: biometrics – facial recognition, or fingerprints for example – have their own issues on several levels (like failure to work in some cases, or problems such as if the fingerprint file is compromised).

So, while biometrics are certainly useful for two-factor authentication (a second layer of security), traditional passwords are here to stay for the foreseeable future – and all the headaches they might bring therein.

Here’s the thing, though – passwords don’t have to be a source of pain, not if you take a different approach, and instead of trying to juggle them all yourself, get an app to do it instead.

We’re talking about one of the best password managers, applications which are designed to create highly secure passwords for all your online accounts and keep track of applying them all automatically, meaning you needn’t do anything at all. A good password manager seamlessly maintains the security of all your online accounts and their associated passwords, with no fuss or hassle.

The even better news for those of you out there who are thinking of taking the plunge with one of these apps is that Keeper, one of our most highly-rated password managers, is currently on offer. Right now, you can get an incredible 50% off Keeper subscription plans and add-ons, meaning that everything is half-price in a deal that runs through the holiday season until December 31.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: £15 per year | 1 user

Save 50% - This plan is designed for one individual user, granting unlimited password storage across all devices. Not only that, there are extra benefits such as the ability to store card details for online payments to facilitate a swift and secure buying experience. This deal runs until December 31.

Keeper Family Plan: £35.99 per year | 5 users

Save 50% - The Family plan provides all the features of the Unlimited subscription, the big difference being that it’s good for five users (with each family member getting a private vault in which to store data securely). Again, this offer runs until December 31.

There are two Keeper subscriptions, the first of which is Keeper Unlimited (opens in new tab) that provides everything an individual needs on the password front, including generating unlimited passwords across unlimited devices for all their accounts.

The other option is Keeper Family (opens in new tab), which provides the same coverage as the above plan, but for five users instead of just one; meaning up to five family members can have their passwords fully managed (and more besides). Each of those five users gets a private and secure vault to store sensitive data (the Family plan also provides 10GB of secure cloud storage).

We also mentioned 50% off add-ons earlier, and these are extras which can be bolted on as an added value proposition when you take out a Keeper subscription. They include the likes of KeeperChat, a highly secure messaging service with an emphasis on keeping your communications private using encryption across all your devices.