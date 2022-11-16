Nintendo Switch microSD cards just got a massive discount ahead of Black Friday

Looking to greatly boost your Nintendo Switch's storage capacity? Thankfully, Nintendo and SanDisk see you; their microSD cards are currently around half off at Amazon in both the US and UK.

Discounted well ahead of Black Friday 2022, these microSD card discounts are some of the year's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we've seen so far. These are some of the best SD cards for Switch, too, so you know they work natively with the console.

These Nintendo Switch microSD cards have been discounted by a generous amount. In the US, the officially licensed SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card is down to just $18.29, saving you roughly 48% off of the retail price. The 256GB card, meanwhile, is down to $35.99.

UK buyers are in luck, too. The 128GB card has been slashed to just £16.99. The 256GB variant has also been discounted here, down to just £39.99 which is just shy of a half-price saving.

Today's best Nintendo Switch microSD card Black Friday deals (US)

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card: $34.99 $18.29 at Amazon

Save 48% - The 128GB card isn't quite down to its best discount ever, but it's close. And it's a must-buy for anyone interested in upgrading their Nintendo Switch's paltry 32GB of storage. It's our pick for the best SD card for the console.



SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card: $52.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save 32% - For us, this discount is the star of the show, and not because of its Mario-inspired imagery. With the 256GB microSD card, you'll probably never need to worry about storage again on your Nintendo Switch.



Today's best Nintendo Switch microSD card Black Friday deals (UK)

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card: £40.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Save 48% - The 128GB card isn't quite down to its best discount ever, but it's close. And it's a must-buy for anyone interested in upgrading their Nintendo Switch's paltry 32GB of storage.



SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card: £77.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save 49% - For us, this discount is the star of the show, and not because of its Mario-inspired imagery. With the 256GB microSD card, you'll probably never need to worry about storage again on your Nintendo Switch.



Given the Nintendo Switch's default storage capacity is 32GB, you'll likely be interested in increasing that whether or not you download a lot of the best Nintendo Switch games. And while the Nintendo Switch OLED fares better at 64GB, it's still far behind what's available on competing hardware.

Thankfully, all Switch models have a dedicated microSD card slot, and the cards themselves are blissfully easy to install. All you need to do is pop them into the slot as you would a Nintendo Switch game cartridge.

Another great thing about SanDisk's microSD cards we've noticed is that they're actually on sale quite often. So, if these current discounts aren't quite enough for you, waiting for Black Friday to kick in on November 25 is a sound strategy.

More Nintendo Switch microSD card deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for SanDisk's Nintendo Switch microSD cards from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.