Never forget your logins again with this excellent password manager deal

Passwords can be a tiresome business at the best of times. Trying to think up strong passwords that you can remember – perhaps via a clever mnemonic – is not something everyone can be bothered with.

Far too many folks engage in unsecure practices like writing down passwords in a notepad or making them easy to remember by having passwords that are overly simplistic – or indeed using the same ones over and over.

You don’t want to play fast and loose with your security, though, so the obvious solution is to grab yourself a password manager that takes care of the hassle of implementing robustly secure passwords for all the various sites and services you use online.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $20.98/year| 1 user

Save 40% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more. This deal runs until May 31.

Keeper Family Plan: $44.98/year | 5 users

Save 40% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files. This more extensive plan comes with the same 40% discount as the above offer, and again runs until May 31.

Keeper Password Manager is one of our top-rated solutions for password management duties, and the company currently has a tempting pair of deals that give you 40% off the normal asking price for the individual and family plans.

Keeper Unlimited is the product for a single user, and with Keeper Family you get the same protection but for five users (plus the added bonus of private vaults for every user).

Whichever subscription you choose, every user gets password management across all their devices – an unlimited number of them – and extra features like the ability to use the fingerprint sensor on an Android phone, or Face ID on an iOS handset, as a login.