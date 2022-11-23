Get green web hosting for just $1.99 this Black Friday courtesy of GreenGeeks

One of the best green web hosting (opens in new tab) services on the market is joining in on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday action.

Available now, GreenGeeks (opens in new tab) is offering up to 80% off its web hosting (opens in new tab) plans when you commit to a 12-month term.

As far as Black Friday web hosting deals (opens in new tab) go, this one should peak your interest if you’re looking for a hosting provider that has sustainability at its core.

What the deal includes

Get GreenGeeks’ EcoSite Lite plan for $1.99/mo, its Ecosite Pro plan for $3.95/mo, and its Ecosite Premium plan for $6.95/mo.

This cheap web hosting deal (opens in new tab) ends November 28, 2022 11:59PM EST, which is more than enough time for you to decide whether GreenGeeks is the right web hosting service for your business.

Why is this a great deal?

In addition to using eco-friendly data centers and servers, GreenGeeks matches three times the amount of energy it consumes from the grid in the form of renewable energy credits.

As a result, GreenGeeks promises that your website will be 300% green when hosted on its platform.

Aside from that, GreenGeeks offers a 30-day money back guarantee just in case you’re not happy with the service.

GreenGeeks cheapest web hosting plan (made even cheaper during this Black Friday period) includes 50GB of web space, unmetered transfer, 50 email accounts, a free SSL certificate (opens in new tab), a free domain name for the first year, plus free nightly backup and free CDN (opens in new tab).

It also comes with managed WordPress, built-in caching, unlimited databases, and to top things off, GreenGeeks plans one tree for every web hosting plan bought by you.

Social responsibility is great, but hosting quality is also important, and GreenGeeks ticks both boxes with its shared hosting (opens in new tab) plans.

Lastly, signing up with GreenGeeks is straightforward as the hosting service did a good job at making it easy for beginners to start an online journey.