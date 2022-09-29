Don't miss this RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal at Walmart - it's the cheapest we've seen

Walmart has just posted the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal we've seen so far this year with this excellent Acer Nitro 5 for just $729.99 (was $999) (opens in new tab).

A whopping $270 discount makes this machine – which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5 5600H processor – an absolutely fantastic buy if you're looking for a decent level of performance on a budget.

While it's not super high-end, this Acer Nitro 5 will perform admirably on even the most demanding of titles at its native 1080p resolution – and we expect it will continue to do well a good few years down the line too.

From a strictly price-to-performance ratio, it's easily one of the best machines we've spotted for a few good months now. We'd recommend upgrading the RAM to 16GB to get fully get the most out of this Acer (a cheap and easy upgrade), although this isn't strictly needed to get a decent level of performance.

As of writing, RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals for under $799 are still incredibly rare, although we could see more cropping up as we head into the Black Friday deals season. November is still a way off yet, however, so this could be a good opportunity to score a bargain early and beat out the crowds.

RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal at Walmart

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999 $729 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $270 - A huge price cut makes this Acer Nitro 5 the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal we've ever seen. A combination of a speedy GPU, Ryzen 5-5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD make this machine a superb buy from a sheer price to performance angle. Throw in an extra stick of RAM to upgrade it to 16GB and you've got an extremely capable gaming machine.

