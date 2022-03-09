Celebrate Mario Day with these huge deals on top Nintendo Switch games

Mario Day is almost upon us, but you don't need to wait until March 10 in order to enjoy the festivities. Nintendo has already launched the Mario Day sale, with a handful of deals on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, accessories and related goodies.

You can browse through the full sale at the participating retailers below, but we've also gone through and picked out the standout Nintendo Switch deals to save you some time.

The biggest offer in the Mario Day sale is definitely Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $39.99 (was $59.99). The Nintendo Switch racer is one of the console's biggest games and still continues to sell many years from launch – that just shows how popular it is. With classic Mario Kart DLC tracks on the way, you'll have many corners to drift around and blue shells to lob a long time yet. If you haven't picked it up yet, don't miss the chance to do so for its cheapest price in months. It's only ever been $3 less than this, too.

If you want to take your racing into the realm of augmented reality then Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is also down to $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99). This fascinating toy/game hybrid is one of the most unique Nintendo Switch titles as it allows you to create your own Mario Kart tracks around the home and race through them using an AR-enabled kart. Multiplayer for up to two players is supported, but you do need to buy a second kart.

There are various other first-party Nintendo Switch games reduced as well, including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Super Mario Maker 2, many of which are down to some of the lowest prices we've seen.

The best Mario Day 2022 deals

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – A rare discount on the iconic kart racer that's usually only ever reduced during major sales events such as Black Friday. It's only ever been cheaper than this once before - and that was by just $3 - so it's a great opportunity to pick one of the biggest Nintendo Switch games for a terrific price if you haven't yet. Extra race tracks are coming soon, too, so there's loads of support with DLC for many months to come.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – For the fans of some old school Mario platforming action, this is an unbeatable and excellent value for money bundle. It includes an enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World for the Nintendo Switch, plus the Bowser's Fury expansion that adds loads of extra content including new levels and worlds to explore.

Super Mario Maker 2: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – When you've played enough existing Mario levels, you can have a go at creating some yourself or tackling some of the incredibly inventive ones made by others in Super Mario Maker 2. This Mario Day price cut brings the creative toolset back down to a record low price once again.

Luigi's Mansion 3: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – Mario's brother gets the spotlight in this third entry in the spooky spin-off adventure series. It's yet another game that's dropped to a terrific low price – and in even better news, it's even $10 less than the price we saw over Black Friday.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – Here's another of the Wii U's best games that didn't get much attention due to the console's poor performance, but has found new life on the Nintendo Switch. It's traditional Mario through and through, with loads of levels to keep you entertained in solo play or co-op. This latest deal is only $10 more than the previous low.

Yoshi's Crafted World: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – Yoshi's Crafted World is an underrated gem in the Switch library. It's a cute and inventive platforming adventure, that's definitely worth the entry fee at $40. There was a price drop to $29.99 but that was only available very briefly over a year ago.

Mario Tennis Aces: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – One of the many sporty spin-offs featuring Mario and the extended cast. While not as intuitive as Wii Tennis, this is still a fun and arcadey approach to the sport. Apart from a very short drop to $29.99 all the way back in 2020, it hasn't been any cheaper.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – Nintendo's kooky AR experiment is down to a terrific low price in this year's Mario Day sale. It very briefly fell to $50 over Black Friday, but this is the next cheapest price we've ever seen. It comes with everything you need to create a Mario Kart course around the home, as well as a single AR-enabled kart. A version with a Luigi kart instead is also available for the same price.

Alongside all the current offers highlighted here, Best Buy has promised that more one-day-only deals will be live on March 10. Check back in tomorrow, then, to see what else is available.