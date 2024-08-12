Intel's next desktop CPU will reportedly be Nova Lake, leaving Panther Lake to mobile

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding the upcoming Intel Panther Lake processor launch, including that it’s set to arrive in 2025. But now new rumors are painting a different story — one that confirms prior whisperings of Panther Lake being mobile-only and that a new series, the Nova Lake, will be Arrow Lake’s true successor.

A new rumor from leaker Jaykihn on X (and reported on by Wcctech) alleges that Nova Lake-S will replace Arrow Lake-S as the latest desktop processor. In recent years, Intel has changed its strategy from releasing a single line of processors that worked for all segments to multiple lineups catering to various segments.

Right now Arrow Lake will serve as the main CPU for desktops and laptops while the next-gen Lunar Lake is specifically designed for the new AI PCs. There are also rumors that Arrow Lake will receive a refresh in 2025 or — according to a more recent report — in October 2024 , which tracks with previous rumors that Nova Lake would launch in 2026.

Currently, there’s very little information on the Nova Lake, other than reports that Intel is contemplating both TSMC's node and its own 14A process technology as well as using its Xe4 architecture, codenamed Druid. So no word on the street yet if these will be the best processors on the market, though the specs should be rather impressive considering the possible tech that’s involved.

Why the change-up in processor typing?

It’s fascinating how Intel has changed its strategy regarding processor line releases over the years. Originally one line would stretch over several segments, modified slightly to better fit the role it played. But, starting with Tiger Lake which was aimed at mobile platforms and Rocket Lake tweaked for desktops, we saw a shift in this direction.

Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors were built for desktop use, the latter meant for both high-end laptops and desktops, then joined by Meteor Lake which ended up as a mobile-only release. Lunar Lake is solely for the AI PC market and Arrow Lake is the dedicated desktop and laptop processor line. And now we have the mobile-only Panther Lake with Nova Lake delegated to desktops.

One must wonder why Intel changed its release strategy so drastically, as it’s become much more convoluted to keep track of so many different chip types. However, when considering the business reasons for this, it’s a bit more logical.

Most consumers will never know what architecture goes into what processor, so for them, it’s simply a stronger processor built into a better PC or laptop. But for Intel, this means that instead of having to create chips malleable enough to work with all market segments, therefore limiting their potential, it can tailor-fit separate models to each segment for maximum performance.

It’s actually quite brilliant when you stop to think about it, however harder it makes tech professionals’ jobs in terms of keeping track of all these lines.