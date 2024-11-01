Major ChromeOS update brings tons of new features – and shows it’s closer than ever to matching Windows and macOS

ChromeOS’s latest update has added a host of new features to the operating system, including one convenient tool that’ll make it much easier for users to avoid distractions.

The most recent update, ChromeOS M130 , was released for the stable channel and will soon be available on Chromebooks. Arguably the most useful addition is the Focus panel that allows you to set and adjust your focus time, quickly enable or disable Do-not-Disturb (DND) mode, create new or select from existing Google Tasks, and play music with focus sound (YouTube Music Premium if you have a subscription).

Other new features include simplifying inserting emojis, GIFs, and Google Drive links with the M130's new Launcher + f shortcut. There’s also the Quick Insert physical key that’s set to be included in the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus in 2025.

There are also tons of quality-of-life changes, making navigating ChromeOS more convenient. The new Suggestions section in Tote reduces the time needed to locate files like downloads and screenshots, on and offline access to the starred Drive files on the ChromeOS shelf, and the "Welcome Recap" that previews and restores apps and tabs from the previous session.

For those who dabble or specialize in audio or video editing and recording, there’s the Studio-style mic tool. It includes the existing noise cancellation and de-reverberation effects but also adds in advanced balancing, reconstruction of fine details, and room adaptation. The Google AI-powered Recorder app creates transcriptions that can detect and label speakers, as well as provide a summary of recorded content.

Finally, ChromeOS M130 integrates appearance effects into the platform's video call controls, adds support for multiple calendars and allows you to move Picture-in-Picture (PiP) windows to one side of your screen, and adds the "Help me read" tool to Chromebook Plus devices.

ChromeOS is moving on up

ChromeOS is often left out of the conversation when discussing popular and well-loved operating systems, mainly due to the perception of it being inferior - likely because of a far lower number of compatible apps and features. And even a few years ago this would have been an accurate assessment.

However, Google has been working hard to combat this, and now we have an OS that’s far more user-friendly with some truly helpful features. Some of the best ones include the “Help me” series which offers plenty of accessibility tools, the Focus panel, and all the enhancements made to audio and video recordings and editing options.

It’s great to see Chromebooks receiving so much more love and affection from Google. It’s slowly but surely moved from an second-class laptop meant as a cheap option, to a still cheaper but more premium version of itself. And this doesn’t even include how much better the best Chromebooks are for gaming now versus even two years ago. With all the progress made already, I’m excited to see how Google will continue to innovate and improve Chromebook and ChromeOS.