TensorPix is a picture-perfect solution for anyone looking to upscale a low-res image or video. It’ll take a grainy, pixelated, blurry mess and sprinkle some AI dust over it. Once done, the image or video will look sharper and more detailed but that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

As well as upscaling and enhancing, TensorPix can isolate objects by removing the background and it can generate artwork, illustrations and photos from scratch by getting you to enter a text prompt. It’s sure to come in handy for a multitude of tasks as we’re about to see.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is TensorPix?

The idea for TensorPix emerged in 2020 as a way to make enhancing videos a breeze. The aim was to automate the process using AI and machine learning and pretty soon the company’s founders were also turning their attention to images.

According to TensorPix’s website, there were two main goals: to make the tool easy to use and to ensure the best quality results. That meant producing an intuitive user interface and, in the case of videos, allowing upscaling to 4K, reducing visual noise, boosting framerates to 60fps and stabilizing footage to reduce shaky scenes.

For images, they sought to increase resolution, de-noise by removing grain and other imperfections, recover detail and allow the upsizing of images to as many as 256 megapixels. With results in minutes, it’s a great, time-saving alternative to playing around with a graphics editor.

What can you use TensorPix for?

TensorPix has many uses. By stabilizing videos, for instance, you can enjoy smoother footage without having to resort to using a tripod for the initial shoot. This is perfect for those videos filmed using a shaky hand or for footage obtained via a GoPro during a particular adventurous jaunt.

For blurry videos, it means making footage appear more focussed and allowing action scenes to burst from the screen. For videos or images shot in the dark, it means they’ll be enhanced and de-noised – with no more grain, pixelation and color noise.

You’ll be able to take ugly footage from video calls and convert them to 1080p or grab old photos and footage – even those taken decades ago – and restore them back to life. It’ll also clean up audio if it's needed so you can reduce the noise of traffic, echos and other unwanted noise.

What can’t you use TensorPix for?

TensorPix is something of a single home for quick image and video refinement – you just need to choose which tool you want to use, select a file then pick the filters you wish to apply. What you get is a downloadable file but that is perhaps the biggest restriction. There are no editing tools within TensorPix itself so you can’t then begin manually tweaking an image – it works its AI magic then leaves you to go elsewhere for further refinements.

How much does TensorPix cost?

You can try TensorPix for free but it’s limited to a video resolution of up to 1080p, two AI filters and 2GB of video storage. You only get five image previews a day and your image resolution limit is 2500x2500px.

It is, however, a good way to try the AI and decide if it’s worth paying $5.50 / £4.25 / AU$9 a month for the standard tier giving you more credits, videos, filters and storage as well as a greater image resolution limit of 8000x8000px. You can also pay $12.42 / £9.63 / AU$20 for Premium and $30.25 / £23 / AU$48 for Elite, again with increased limits.

Where can you use TensorPix?

You can only use TensorPix via a browser at TensorPix.ai which can be a bit of a hassle – an app would make it easier to use images and videos from your phone.

Is TensorPix any good?

We initially tried TensorPix on a particularly blurry image and, to be honest, we weren’t that impressed by the resulting photo. It still looked rather blurry and not quite like the amazing images on the website homepage. We also tried uploading some shaky footage but we were told something had gone wrong so we needed to cancel the process and start over.

But that’s not to say it isn’t any good. It’ll upscale a decent image from 720p to 4k rather well and it’s good at noise reduction, bringing out many features within a photo or video that were not originally apparent. Use it for old photos and it can really make them shine but be prepared to pay if you really want the best results.

Use TensorPix if...

TensorPix is worth a try if you have videos and images that you want to clean up – it’ll save you a lot of time when compared to manual editing in a graphics app. Give it a go if your video footage is very shaky and check out its ability to optimise resolution while shrinking the size of a video – it’s a good way to save space.

Don’t use TensorPix if...

Avoid TensorPix if you’re expecting a full AI image and video editing package. This one doesn’t have post-AI editing facilities so you’ll need to download the file then take it to another package if you want to fiddle around further. Don’t use TensorPix if time is really important either because it can be a bit slower when compared to other, similar enhancers. And maybe reconsider if you’re after a free package because you’ll get more out of this one if you have a subscription.

Also consider

Remini is a capable AI photo and video enhancer and it’s particularly good with images. It’ll even animate old photos.

Adobe Lightroom’s Denoise tool is an easy way to reduce noise within this popular package.