This 16TB hard drive has broken a new storage price record

Black Friday is the perfect excuse to fill your basket with cheap storage and the Toshiba MG MG08ACA16TE hard drive is currently the very definition of affordable. Available for $206 at Amazon (opens in new tab) thanks to a 15% discount, the drive sets a new record at less than $13 per TB, making it a great candidate for our Black Friday HDD deals page.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 16TB hard drive - $243 $206 from Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 15% The Toshiba MG08ACA drive is a robust and capable workhorse and is the hard disk drive with the cheapest per TB cost on the market right now, great for storing all your data safely.

The Toshiba MG08ACA16TE range provides reliable high-capacity storage with its SATA interface. The drive comes with an industry leading five-year warranty and have been formatted to NTFS.

This device is a 3.5-inch model with nine platters spinning inside at 7200RPM, which makes it perfect for local backup storage if cloud storage (opens in new tab) is simply too slow. It is geared towards the enterprise market and uses CMR technology (rather than the more controversial SMR one) as well as helium to deliver a cracking HDD.

For extra peace of mind, you can grab a data recovery service from Rescue for under $5 per year (for up to three years).

Not in the US? No problem, check out this cracking deal from Seagate. The Ironwolf Pro has a similar capacity as the MG series from Toshiba.