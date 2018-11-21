Nintendo Switch for less than £250 is an early Black Friday bargain

With Black Friday 2018 approaching and wallets at the ready, gamers will be digging in for the best deals ahead of the crazy sales rush. But if you're in the market for a Nintendo Switch, and just can't wait any longer, Amazon's already setting out its stall.

It's selling the console, in multiple colour schemes, for just £249:

Nintendo Switch | £249 at Amazon

If you want to pick your own games to go with your Nintendo Switch, then this is as cheap a price as we've ever seen the lone console sell for. You can choose the grey or Neon version of the controllers via the same link.View Deal

That's a great offer, with the console itself usually hovering between £280 and £300. However, this a no-frills package – there are no games included, or extra accessories thrown in to sweeten the deal.

While this is an almighty low price for Nintendo's latest and greatest, there's still a chance you might be able to get it with a game at this price on the big Black Friday day itself. That'd be a true deal for the ages, but fingers crossed!

