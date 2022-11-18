Black Friday antivirus deals 2022: when is it and what to expect

Black Friday 2022 will arrive on November 25, one of the year’s biggest shopping days – so it’s a great time to find bargains. And with big savings available on the best antivirus software , there’s rarely a better time to invest in some tech protection.

After all, most of us have never had more personal information on our PCs, laptops, and smartphones, so it’s worth spending some money to ensure that it’s properly protected. That’s even more important when you consider cybercriminals' methods to steal your cash, from malware and phishing scams to trojans and spam messages.

Thankfully, today’s top antivirus products are better than ever. They’ve got sophisticated AI-powered threat detection, rock-solid online banking protection, secure browsers, vulnerability scanners, and loads of other features. Some packages are ideal for businesses, and others can protect your entire family – there’s loads of versatility on offer.

If you want extensive protection for your PCs and laptops, then there’s no better time to buy than Black Friday . Key retailers will unveil reduced prices on their best products, so we’ve explored what kind of discounts you should expect and how to find the best bargains. Read on for our top antivirus product choices, too, and to find out what we’ve learned from last year’s Black Friday sales.

Today’s best antivirus deals

Black Friday antivirus deals 2022: Our Predictions

Where are the best antivirus deals on Black Friday 2022?

If you don’t want the headache of searching out the best antivirus deals yourself, then don’t worry – we’re going to be watching all of the big retailers to ensure that you don’t miss any amazing antivirus savings.

Some people prefer to do their own research, though, and if you’d like to check out the deals before Black Friday or on the day itself, then we’ve put together a list of the top outlets to investigate.

What Black Friday antivirus deals do we expect to see in 2022?

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the rest of the holiday sales season has been expanding for years, meaning there’s plenty of data to analyze.

The experts at Adobe have crunched the numbers (opens in new tab) and delved into the data to evaluate what will probably happen on Black Friday 2022 – and they’ve come up with some fascinating conclusions.

Adobe has confirmed that Black Friday will still be one of the most important days for antivirus deals, with the biggest discounts available throughout the weekend. Adobe estimates that price cuts will peak at around 32% on Black Friday and the surrounding weekend.

That’s not the only bit of data that bodes well for anyone who wants to buy antivirus software on Black Friday. Adobe reckons that electronics, computers, and software will be one of the biggest deal categories across the entire period, with better discounts than most other categories.

And, because 2021’s sales season revenues didn’t match analyst predictions, we expect companies to offer even better discounts this year to try and attract customers. Combine that trend with the importance of electronics, and you will see some fantastic offerings on Black Friday.

The best deals on Black Friday will generally appear in the evening, between 7 pm and 11 pm, so get ready to buy quickly if you see a great price during those golden hours.

You won’t have to wait until the Black Friday weekend to get great antivirus deals, either. Over the past few years, online shoppers have spread out spending rather than restricting it to particular days, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While you’ll still get the best deals on those big days, it also ensures you’ll get good discounts throughout most of October and November.

Indeed, in 2021 Adobe observed computer and electronics prices dropping throughout October, bottoming out during November and across the key weekend at the end of the month, and only rising again in December.

Ultimately, you will succeed if you want to find an antivirus deal on Black Friday 2022. Computers, electronics, and software packages are among the most popular and fastest-growing product categories, companies will be more inclined to offer bigger discounts this year, and you’ll find a great range of deals across a wider range of dates.

How much can I save in a Black Friday antivirus deal?

Adobe’s number-crunching has resulted in some bold predictions about what antivirus deals you should expect to see on Black Friday 2022.

If you’re in the market for a new antivirus product, you’re in luck. Computers, electronics, and software are set to be one of the biggest and fastest-growing sales categories this Black Friday, and online purchases now drive most Black Friday sales. Combine those factors, and you can expect to make some good savings.

Indeed, Adobe predicts discounts will hit around 32% on Black Friday itself and the entire Black Friday weekend.

You may even see deeper discounts on certain products. Antivirus companies often provide 40% or 50% reductions on some popular products, especially if you sign up for long-term plans.

When antivirus companies compete with retailers to deliver the best deals, you will find some great Antivirus savings on Black Friday 2022.

3 Pro tips for buying antivirus software on Black Friday

Find the right product

There’s a lot of antivirus software out there: dozens of companies make this kind of software and almost always produce lots of different packages for different scenarios.

You'll be in trouble if you go into the Black Friday 2022 sales without a clear idea of what antivirus you need. There’s a high risk you’ll buy a product that isn’t suitable at an inflated price. What is the best place to start? Our list of the best antivirus software .

If you want to cover every base, though, do more research. Every antivirus company offers different product tiers with different features – consider if you need extras like online banking protection, password management, and VPNs before you buy. If you’d like those features, a bundle will be cheaper. If not, you can buy a cheaper product and save money.

Similarly, examine how many licenses you’ll get with different packages because you’ll need more if you’re buying to protect your entire family or a larger range of devices.

Shop around

While it’s true that most antivirus companies offer excellent discounts on their products, especially around Black Friday, you shouldn’t just head to their website and stick the software in your shopping cart.

Black Friday is an incredibly competitive shopping period, so other retailers will also offer discounts on antivirus software. We’d recommend heading to other outlets to see if they’re selling your preferred antivirus product at a lower price.

Similarly, check if retailers are including incentives or free products with purchases. That could sway you when your ideal antivirus is available at the same price across many different sites. And sign up for retailer mailing lists because those emails often contain extra discounts and early sale access.

Stay patient

When ready to buy, don’t head to the retailer and spend your cash immediately. If you’ve picked a product before Black Friday, wait for the day itself – that’s when stores tend to unveil their biggest discounts.

Also, remember that most spending on Black Friday happens in the evening. If you can wait until then, you may stumble across even better flash deals for your preferred antivirus product, so you’ll save even more cash.

Elsewhere, we’d recommend setting up your online shopping accounts in advance, checking returns policies, searching the web for retailer discount codes, and creating product wishlists to ensure that you don’t miss out on the excitement of Black Friday 2022.

3 Best antivirus products to watch out for

Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac (Image credit: Bitdefender)

Bitdefender Antivirus 2022’s best antivirus product is effective and packed with features Operating System: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS options | Maximum Devices Covered: 10 | Stand out Features: Safepay banking protection, privacy tools, multi-layered anti-ransomware, VPN Visit Site (opens in new tab) Loads of effective features Fast scanning Great value for money VPN has data limits Minor ransomware clean-up issues

In part, Bitdefender beats its stiff competition by offering a fantastic array of features. As well as all the usual tools to protect your devices from viruses, malware, and intrusion, you’ll get online banking protection, a secure browser, a password manager, and a VPN alongside a vulnerability scanner.

Those features are even included in the basic Antivirus Plus product, and you get even more ability if you pay more – the firm’s Internet Security suite provides all of those features alongside modules to speed up your PC and track lost or stolen devices.

The top-end Bitdefender Total Security includes even more PC maintenance utilities alongside Android and iOS support.

No matter which Bitdefender product you buy, you get a polished, user-friendly interface suitable for beginners or advanced users. The app’s impressive device support and huge range of features mean that it can easily protect your devices or an entire family’s hardware.

We did notice some minor ransomware clean-up issues and observed that a few other tools offered marginally better detection rates. But those minor issues don’t detract from the great range of features, top-notch interface, and impressive pricing. This is a superb choice for all-around protection.

Read our full Bitdefender Antivirus Review

Trend Micro Antivirus (Image credit: Trend Micro)

Trend Micro Antivirus Superb protection levels for the most demanding users Operating System: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS options | Maximum Devices Covered: 10 | Stand out Features: Ransomware monitoring, Pay Guard banking protection, high-quality URL blocking Visit Site (opens in new tab) Superb antivirus performance User-friendly interface Impressive anti-ransomware ability Limited configuration options Impacts system performance

Trend Micro Antivirus balances robust features and performance with a straightforward interface, so it’s a great choice if you want thorough protection from an app that’s still easy to use.

Independent testing confirms that Trend Micro’s antivirus engine does a tremendous job in blocking and eliminating security threats – the only issue was the excessive number of false positives that the app unveiled.

Trend Micro’s app delivers superb performance in blocking phishing websites, including robust web browsing, shopping, and online banking protection. The interface is easy to use, and scans are pretty quick. The app rounds out its security features with real-time behavioral monitoring, on-demanding scanning, and a Folder Shield that monitors your PC and alerts you about file and folder alterations.

Trend Micro Antivirus is not perfect. You’ll find a broader range of configuration and customization options from other tools, so advanced users will want to look elsewhere. And while this app’s scanning and security performance impresses, it has a more significant impact on system performance than many other tools. If you have a powerful PC or want to leave the app working while you’re away, that’s fine, but it’s probably not the best option if you need to run scans while you work or if you have a slower or older device.

Those are not big issues for many people, though, and we can look past false positives and large system performance impacts when its security performance is so thorough. This is a robust and effective tool, even if it’s not perfect for everyone.

Read our full Trend Micro Antivirus Review

Norton AntiVirus Plus (Image credit: Norton)

Norton AntiVirus Plus Useful features, a versatile product range and effective protection Operating System: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS options | Maximum Devices Covered: 5 - 10 | Stand Out Features: Intelligent firewall, PC maintenance features, bundled backup tool with online storage specifications Condition New Delivery Medium Download $9.99 /year (opens in new tab) at Norton (opens in new tab) Plenty of great features Effective firewall Impressive URL blocking Decent value Mixed testing results Occasional VPN issues

Norton is arguably the most famous security and antivirus name on the market. We're pleased to report that its latest antivirus product lives up to the firm's reputation for providing effective security performance.

The firm's AI-powered firewall did a tremendous job blocking attacks and threats. Elsewhere Norton Antivirus includes an excellent cloud backup tool with 2GB of space alongside PC maintenance utilities and safe search options.

This app has an excellent range of features, and it all works well. Scans are fast and effective and don't hinder your systems too much, and the app also has superb custom scan settings. Independent testing proved that Norton did a great job finding and removing threats, and the interface is straightforward.

Some other tools do a slightly better job when it comes to protection, especially when it comes to ransomware. We also had some issues with the Norton VPN's kill switch – it sometimes didn't allow us to reconnect to the internet.

No antivirus app is perfect, though, and Norton Antivirus generally does a good job – it's got an impressive range of features that usually work well. Norton may be a veteran name, but it can still compete.

Read our full Norton Antivirus Review