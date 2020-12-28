Best WordPress backup plugins in 2021

Wordpress is still an incredibly popular website builder. It comes in two flavours, one being a self-contained website hosting solution, and the other is a package you can install on your own web hosting provider (if your chosen service doesn’t already provide that option by default).

One of the great features of this tool is the plethora of plugins available, some free, some available for a fee.

We’ll be taking a look at what we feel are the best plugins out there, to help improve your blogging experience. Although be aware that it is best to limit the number of plugins you install on your site. It is recommended not to exceed 20, and if you can, to limit your use to just 5.

With that in mind, let’s look at what we feel are the best backup plugins currently available…

1. BackupBuddy A popular plugin with many options at an affordable price TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Scheduled backups + Many destination options + Offsite service available

BackupBuddy is a very popular service, used by over half a million WordPress sites. It is designed to backup your entire site and restore it should the unthinkable happens.

You can schedule your backup monthly, weekly or daily, or just choose to do it manually.

There’s a choice of locations for your backups - you can use Amazon S3, Rackspace or Dropbox for instance. You also have the option of using FTP if you prefer, and they recommend their own offsite service called Backup Buddy Stash which grants you 1GB of storage. Alternatively you could also email your backup if your site is small enough.

All this comes at a price: if you manage a single site, it’ll be $80 a year, $127 for up to ten sites, and $199 for an unlimited number of them.

2. BlogVault A standalone app for all you backup needs TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Standalone app + Low impact on server + Malware protection

BlogVault isn’t used by as many people, but that’s probably because it’s more expensive (which we’ll get to in a minute).

This service has more limited options as it only stores all backups on its servers. On the plus side, it’s not a plugin per se so won’t take up one of your available slots.

BlogVault promises to not overload your server when backing up - which is done daily. The Backups are incremental and can be used to restore a down site, or transfer it to another host if you like.

When it comes to pricing, there’s a vast number of options. The cheapest one is $89 per year for a single site. Increase that to $149 and you also get malware protection. Jump to $249 (still for a single site) to get real time backups and to increase your archive from 90 days to a year.

There are also additional options should you manage 5 sites ($199, $359 and $549), 20 sites ($499, $799 and $1499) and more (pricing is on demand for that one).

3. BoldGrid Total Upkeep An affordable priced plugin to help backup your WordPress sites TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Cheap + Numerous destination options + Free option available

Like the others on this list, BoldGrid Total Upkeep allows you to backup your site, restore if the main one crashes, and transfer it to a new host.

You have scheduling options, selecting which day(s) you’d like Total Upkeep to do its thing. Those backups are sent to either Amazon S3, Google Drive, FTP or SFTP.

But perhaps the best feature is its price: as of this writing, it’s only $2.50 per month (billed annually, for $30), and that’s for as many websites as you’d like.

On top of that, there’s even a free option which has a few missing features (you can only use FTP or SFTP for instance, and you miss out on special features including Single File Restoration, Historical Version, and an Update History).

4. BackWPup PRO A flexible backup plugin for WordPress TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Numerous backup options + Encryption + Flexibility + Support

There’s a free version of BackWPup, but we’ll be taking a look at the ‘Pro’ one as it boasts better, faster support (and you can’t put a price on that for your backup solution), and additional features. These include backing up to Google Drive, OneDrive, HiDrive and Amazon Glacier. The free version enables you to use your FTP server, DropBox, Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, RackSpaceCloud and SugarSync. There’s also an email option.

Another useful pro feature is being able to encrypt your backups. Like most others on this list, you can set up schedules for your backups, do them manually, or both. And if you prefer, you can use a standalone app instead of a plugin.

Pricewise, it’s not the most expensive, but it’s also not the cheapest: backing up one site would cost you $69 annually, for 5, it’s $119, 10, $199, 25, $275, and 100 will set you back $349.

5. WP Time Capsule An equivalent to Apple's Time Machine for your WordPress site TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Incremental restore + Minimizes server load + Staging feature

WP Time Capsule is an incremental backup plugin designed to minimise the load of your server when backups occur. These backups can be sent to DropBox, Amazon S3 or Google Drive.

What’s interesting about this service is its incremental restore. Not much use if the whole site has to be restored, but if you only need to fix certain pages or files, that feature could be extremely useful. WPTC can let you restore your site to the way it was up to a year ago. You also have a Staging feature which lets you test new parts of your site prior to uploading them.

And the price is pretty competitive - backing up two sites costs $49 a year; 10 sites goes up to $99, and you can backup an unlimited number for $199.

6. UpdraftPlus The most popular backup plugin TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Very popular + Can import backups from other plugins + Good value

UpdraftPlus appears to be one of, if not, the most popular backup plugin around. It offers all the features you’d expect, such as scheduling, from every 4 hours to every month, and even allows for backups to be made at a specific time.

It also lets you import backups from other plugins, and restore them to your site.

Unlike the free version, the premium option lets you backup unlimited non-wordpress files as well, and grants you access to Updraft’s Vault (where most plans get 1GB of storage). Alternatively, you can choose Amazon S3, DropBox, Google Drive, or Rackspace instead.

Premium lets you clone and migrate your site, and offers support for incremental backups to save you a lot of time when backing up a large site.

As always there are many tiers to this service, going from Personal (up to 2 sites) for $70 (£54) per year, up to Enterprise (for an unlimited number of sites) for $195 (£150) per year. There’s also a subscription option which lowers the price for subsequent years.