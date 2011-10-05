There's no denying that the AOC i2353FH is a fine looking monitor. Its easily one of the thinnest desktop displays we've ever reviewed at just 9.2mm deep, not including the base.

The brushed aluminium design works well and the lower case 'i' in the name hints at AOC taking Apple's design ethics as inspiration.

There are no buttons – just touch keys on the base. This is a rare case of design working against functionality, because the touch keys aren't as quick or responsive as standard buttons.

The base of the monitor looks good, but it doesn't let you swivel the display. If you want a great looking monitor you might be happy to overlook this, but it does make positioning the screen more difficult.

The AOC i2353FH is certainly no slouch in terms of image quality. The screen is untroubled by glare and reflections, and the 1,920 x 1,080 native resolution and 1,000:1 contrast ratio provide an excellent picture.

It handles moving images well thanks to its 5ms response time, although the refresh rate is slower than the Asus ML249H Like the Eizo Foris FS2332, the AOC i2353FH uses an IPS panel, allowing for viewing angles up to 178 degrees.

Unlike the FS2332 however, this monitor wouldn't look out of place in a front room. It lacks some of the Eizo's advanced eco modes and may require a little more tweaking to get the settings right for your needs.

It comes with two HDMI ports, but although it has a VGA port, it doesn't include a DVI one. If you rely on a DVI cable you'll have to buy a DVI-to-HDMI converter or cable.

We don't like to sacrifice functionality for a design, but there's no the i2353FH's slim body and fantastic image quality are enough to allay most of our fears that this is style over substance.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview