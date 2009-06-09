Macally iVoicePro review

Trending

  • Good recordings
  • Easy to use

  • Pricey

The Macally iVoicePro will turn your recent iPod or Nano into a voice recorder. Insert it into your iPod's dock connector and a Voice Memos menu option appears.

You can now use your iPod like a dictaphone. Or, record from an external audio device using iVoicePro's headphone socket. Transfer voice memos to your Mac using USB, or listen through iVoicePro's in-built speaker.

iVoicePro is just the thing for recording interviews, lectures and more. It's a little pricey but a useful addition to your accessories bag.

