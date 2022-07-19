You’ll be waiting a long time for the next Star Wars game

Audio player loading…

Star Wars: Hunters, an upcoming team-based arena shooter set in the galaxy far, far away has been delayed to next year.

The competitive multiplayer brawler pits teams of characters against one another in fights across the Star Wars universe. It’s scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. Although it was originally expected to launch in 2021 it was later delayed to the year after, and has now once again been pushed back to 2023.

“Our ambition is to create a competitive battle arena game that will entertain for years to come,” the announcement on Twitter (opens in new tab) reads. “To ensure we meet the high expectations we are setting for fans globally and ourselves as developers, we have made the decision to delay the worldwide launch of Star Wars: Hunters.

“We invite all gamers to join us on Vespaara when Star Wars: Hunters launches in 2023 on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices.

“We understand game delays are frustrating. However, our top priority is ensuring players will have the best possible experience in the Arena.”

Star Wars: Hunters has already received a soft launch in India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Developer NaturalMotion will continue to roll out content updates in those territories ahead of the game’s full, worldwide launch.

(Image credit: Zynga)

A long time to wait for a galaxy far, far away

Although Star Wars: Hunters is a somewhat low-key release for the franchise, it was the only Star Wars game scheduled for this year. Now it’s been delayed to 2023, we’ll be waiting a long time for the next game in George Lucas’s sci-fi universe.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Respawn’s upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is also set to release next year. But with no specific date announced, and with heavy-hitters like Starfield expected to launch in early in 2023, we wouldn’t be surprised if it rears its head later rather than sooner.

Although plenty of other Star Wars games have been announced, we don’t expect they’ll appear any time soon, either. Updates on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake have been absent since its first teaser reveal, and we’re none the wiser on when Quantic Dreams’ Star Wars Eclipse will hit shelves.

Similarly, details on the recently announced Star Wars project from ex-Uncharted director Amy Hennig are sparse. We’ve no indication when it might release, nor when Ubisoft’s new open-world Star Wars title will see the light of day. Plus, Respawn has a Star Wars FPS and a strategy game in the works, too, which appears to be in their early development stages.

Wookie lovers and droid fanatics will be waiting a while for their next fresh Star Wars video game fix. Here’s hoping Star Wars: Hunters is as worthy of its license as its characters are cute.