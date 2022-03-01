‘Twitch plays Elden Ring’ is going as well as you’d imagine

Audio player loading…

Bruce Greene, who’s worked with Funhaus, Rooster Teeth, and Inside Gaming, is currently hosting a charity subathon on Twitch with a unique twist.

While he’s away, the Twitch chat is able to collaboratively play FromSoftware’s latest title, Elden Ring, from the stream’s chat interface.

Subathons, which extend the stream with each new subscription to the channel, can last as long as a month, so streamers often create ways for the chat to entertain itself, including letting viewers or mods control the entertainment by playing videos.

But Greene’s method involves mimicking the format made popular from the original ‘Twitch plays Pokemon’ phenomenon and turns control of the game over to the people who play by inputting chat commands into the interface with the consensus commands winning out.

On the plus-side, watching 600 people try to navigate the newly-released Soulsbourne title just might be messy enough to take the sting out of the game’s PC experience, which is somehow worse than the Steam Deck experience.

Of course all this chaos is for a good cause, as Greene is donating half the profits from the stream to UNICEF and the Red Cross in support of Ukraine.

Via PC Gamer