This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal nets you a free AU$100 Amazon voucher

As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Oculus Quest 2 is very much in demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, there's an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the price, but does net you a AU$100 Amazon voucher to spend on the site.

By heading to Amazon Australia, you can take advantage of an Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal that adds AU$100 Amazon credit to your account when you buy the VR headset. Both the 128GB (AU$479) and 256GB (AU$639) models are eligible for the promotion, and you will receive the code to redeem your AU$100 as soon as the Quest 2 has shipped.

While unfortunately not discounted this year, buying the Oculus Quest 2 with this Black Friday deal will net you an additional AU$100 credit for shopping on Amazon, which can be used to purchase products "sold by Amazon AU", although some exclusions apply.

We had hopes that this year's Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals would impress more than ever, but they have been disappointingly thin on the ground. We've seen the VR headset discounted in the past, but it's holding its retail price firmly in 2021.

You are at least getting a nice bonus if you choose to take advantage of the offer above, as that AU$100 credit from Amazon can be used to shop for more Black Friday deals, potentially at no extra cost to yourself.

In any case, we'd still recommend the Oculus Quest 2 for a purchase at retail price. This VR headset is arguably the most accessible on the market, lacking the multitude of wires that often plague other headsets. Quest 2 supports a huge variety of the best VR games, too, including some fantastic exclusives like Resident Evil 4 VR.

If you want to know more about why the Oculus Quest 2 is worth a buy, be sure to check out our guide on whether you should buy a Quest 2 this Black Friday. As for other gaming deals, we've seen some great discounts on Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundles if you're looking for a more traditional gaming experience.

