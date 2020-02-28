This is probably the best value rugged smartphone right now

The Doogee S68 Pro is a sensible smartphone with a balanced configuration and best of all - a price tag that won't hurt your pocket.

Although this isn't a flagship smartphone like the Doogee S69 Pro, it does offer a lot more than you’d expect for the price, which is just under $196 (around £150/ AU$300) at Gearbest.

Not only is this one of the cheapest handsets worldwide to offer 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage (expandable to 1TB via an appropriate micro SD card), but it also runs on a speedy Mediatek Helio P70 CPU.

The Doogee S68 Pro is a great example of how a rugged smartphone can balance looks, components and an affordable price tag. The device is packed with features, including reverse wireless charging that can be used to top up small devices like earphones or smartwatches.View Deal

There's also a 5.9-inch full HD+ display, a massive 6800mAh battery and four cameras totalling 53-megapixels (including a Sony IMX230 21-megapixel camera).

These are the headline features, but the rest of the specification is just as enticing. A little known feature it offers is two-way wireless charging, meaning it can both charge wirelessly and act as a charging mat (albeit with only 5W of power).

The Doogee S68 Pro runs on Android 9.0 Pie and supports four global navigation satellite systems. It also offers Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac connectivity - and supports NFC to boot.

Don’t forget, this is an IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810G smartphone with plenty of protection, built to withstand some serious abuse.

It's worth noting aftersales is likely to be tricky, requiring you to send the phone back to the vendor. Doogee, unlike the big players, lacks an extensive aftersales network.

Overall, an excellent all-rounder that has set a new benchmark for mainstream rugged smartphones and will not break the bank.