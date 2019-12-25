These antivirus deals from the world's best providers are here to protect your new tech

There's nothing not to love about this sale season (especially the presents part) and if you're one of the lucky few that has just unwrapped a brand new phone, laptop, tablet or other gadget then you'll definitely want to hear about our best antivirus deals.

With plenty of nasty malware and hacking scandals going around - we suggest you use one of the best antivirus providers to help keep your tech secure. No matter whether it's WIndows, Apple or Android, antivirus software is an essential first layer of protection.

Luckily, there are plenty of savings to be had at this time of year, and we've rounded up the best antivirus deals just for you - including from the world's very best antivirus provider.

Ready to secure your device? Keep reading, and we'll take you through our top antivirus deals that you can get right now.

Who said security had to be expensive? Check out our best free antivirus guide

Our favorite 5 antivirus deals you can get right now

1. The absolute best antivirus around:

2. A huge discount on a fantastic service

3. Fastest antivirus at a great price

4. Fantastic value for money

5. A big discount on a superb service