These antivirus deals from the world's best providers are here to protect your new tech

There's nothing not to love about this sale season (especially the presents part) and if you're one of the lucky few that has just unwrapped a brand new phone, laptop, tablet or other gadget then you'll definitely want to hear about our best antivirus deals.
With plenty of nasty malware and hacking scandals going around - we suggest you use one of the best antivirus providers to help keep your tech secure. No matter whether it's WIndows, Apple or Android, antivirus software is an essential first layer of protection.
Luckily, there are plenty of savings to be had at this time of year, and we've rounded up the best antivirus deals just for you - including from the world's very best antivirus provider.
Ready to secure your device? Keep reading, and we'll take you through our top antivirus deals that you can get right now.
- Who said security had to be expensive? Check out our best free antivirus guide
Our favorite 5 antivirus deals you can get right now
1. The absolute best antivirus around:
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 | 1 year |
$59.99 $23.99 | 60% off
Not only is this one of the cheapest antivirus deals, it's coming from the world's best provider. Bitdefender Antivirus Plus come swith the added bonus of a VPN and Safepay as well as boasting multi-layer ransomware protection. This constantly tracks any malware and records the cyberthreat's pattern to keep you secure online.
Click here if you're in the US (or anywhere else)
Click here if you're in the UK | £15.99
Click here if you're in Australia | $35
View Deal
2. A huge discount on a fantastic service
Norton Antivirus Plus | 1 year |
$59.99 $19.99 | 67% saving
We rank Norton Antivirus as the second best antivirus provider worldwide for good reason and it's got an very decent discount on offer at the moment! Sort out all you antivirus needs for the next 12 months with one simple payment of $19.99. If you need extra convincing it also boasts excellent antiphishing technology, along with detection of known threats and intelligent monitoring.
Click here if you're in the US (or anywhere else)
Click here if you're in the UK | £24.99
Click here if you're in Australia | $39.99
View Deal
3. Fastest antivirus at a great price
Webroot SecureAnywhere Antivirus | 1 year |
$39.99 $19.99 | 50% off
There are plenty of reasons to love this deal, but what makes Webroot SecureAnywhere Antivirus extra special is that it is a lightning fast service and is extremely light on system resources. So you can wave goodbye to compromising between online security and speeds, because this provider won't affect it.
Click here if you're in the US (or anywhere else)
Click here if you're in the UK | £22.99View Deal
4. Fantastic value for money
ESET NOD32 Antivirus| 1 year |
$60.95 $39.99 | 30% off
This may not be an incredible discount, but you're still making significant savings on a fantastic service. Not only can ESET NOD32 Antivirus cover a maximum of five devices on one account (amazing value for money) but the service also boasts real-time malware protection and a Device Control module which decreases the risk of infection.
Click here if you're in the US (or anywhere else)
Click here if you're in the UK | £29.99
Click here if you're in Australia | $49.95
View Deal
5. A big discount on a superb service
Kaspersky Anti-virus| 1 year |
$59.99 $23.99 | 60% off
What we love about Kaspersky is that it's super user-friendly and easy to use, that along with its essential security features make it an excellent antivirus. Not to mention the 60% discount comes pretty in handy, that means if you pay a total of $23.99 you get your antivirus needs covered on not one, not two but three devices!
Click here if you're in the US (or anywhere else)
Click here if you're in the UK | £10
View Deal
- Need extra security? Check out our best VPN guide