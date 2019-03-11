The IBM Cloud: an open approach to rapid innovation

In the simplest terms, the hybrid model is primarily a private cloud that allows an organisation to bridge from their on-premise system to an increasing number of public clouds in line with their business needs. This hybrid approach has its share of admirers and IBM is empowering these organisations on their digital transformation journeys through open, secure cloud technologies that provide maximum choice and agility.

IBM has selected the best elements of on-premise systems, public and private clouds, using open standards to create our hybrid model. Our long-standing commitment to container architectures and our planned acquisition of Red Hat will further boost our leadership in open cloud technologies providing companies with a highly flexible, agile and secure platform for rapid innovation.

As part of our leading role in the global enterprise cloud market, IBM is putting in place an innovation ecosystem comprising some of the biggest names in technology – from VMware, to ServiceNow, to SAP, to Salesforce, to New Relic and, most recently Vodafone Business.