The best Xbox One X games: what to play on the world's most powerful console

The Xbox One X is finally here, and there are already a number of high profile titles on the console that have received patches that greatly improve their visuals, allowing the new games to play in true 4K on the console.

[Update: We've added Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered to our list of the best Xbox One X games , as it brings separate modes that offer a native 4K resolution and a 60FPS framerate. Check out the next slide to find out more!]

We now know that there are 130 enhanced games confirmed for the new console, but not all of them are created equal. Though the Xbox One X is capable of 4K/HDR at 60 frames per second along with Dolby Atmos sound, not all games are guaranteed to have all of these improvements. Some will support all of them, while some will support HDR and nothing more.

With this in mind, we've created a list of the best games that push the console to its limits. Here you'll find the games whose patch details confirm they'll push at least two of the console's capabilities, whether that's 4K, HDR or Dolby Atmos.

We've also included details on some upcoming titles with confirmed Xbox One X enhancements in the works in an effort to keep you informed of what's on the horizon for the 4K-ready console.

The vast majority of the Xbox One X-enhanced games on this list, however, have been played by TechRadar staff, either in preview form or in their final retail state. Read on for our in depth impressions of the best Xbox One X games.

It's also worth keeping an eye on the regularly updated list of Enhanced titles on Major Nelson's website.

Want to see more on the Xbox One X? View our video below!