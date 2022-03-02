The best Resident Evil games are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Audio player loading…

Resident Evil 7, and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 will be re-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, Capcom has announced.

All three Resident Evil titles will be tweaked to take advantage of the consoles’ next-gen hardware and will feature ray tracing, higher framerates, and 3D audio. The PS5 versions of the games will also take advantage of the PS5 DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

If you already own either Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, or Resident Evil 7 on PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll be able to upgrade your copies to their next-gen versions for free using the Xbox Smart Delivery or the PS5 digital upgrade systems.

For PC users, meanwhile, an upgrade patch will release at the same time, likely introducing the same improvements that have been made to the game’s next-gen versions.

Analysis: preparing for Resi 4 remake?

(Image credit: Capcom)

While Capcom did a sterling job of remaking Resident Evil 2 and 3 for modern consoles by bringing their gameplay in line with contemporary survival horror, it won’t be long before they graphically age. Released only a short time before the PS5 and Xbox Series X hit the market (the Resident Evil 2 remake launched in 2019, while 3 came in 2020), they missed out on ray tracing and 4k resolutions.

These ports are a simple way of keeping that Resident Evil remake flame burning into the next generation of consoles. Given the critical and commercial success of the Resi 2 remake, we wouldn’t be surprised if these ports sold like hotcakes. Throw in the Resident Evil 4 remake that’s rumored to be in development, and we could be seeing lots of high-resolution parasites on our screens soon enough.

Although we don’t have to rely solely on Capcom to keep past Resi titles up to date. A fan project is remaking Resident Evil: Code Veronica in emulation of the recent remakes, and looking to release it later this year.

Capcom hasn't shared an exact release date for these excellent Resident Evil games to land on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we imagine we'll get our claws on them closer to the end of the year. Hopefully Capcom will share more details (and maybe even announce Resident Evil 4 Remake) in the coming months.

