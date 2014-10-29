The data breach detection system will eclipse $1bn by 2018

The increase in data breaches and cloud hacks is causing organizations to invest heavily in detection systems, according to a report from NSS Labs. Investments will increase annually as the smaller organizations find the resources to make investments in technology that is currently available to only large businesses.

Last year, thebreach detection systems (BDS) market increased 99% to $289.2 million inrevenue, compared with 2012, according to the report. The report predicts the market will grow 36.9% annually until 2018, reaching an annual revenue rate of $1.3 billion.

The BDS market is led by FireEye, which holds a 49% market share over competitors like General Dynamics Fidelis Cybersecurity Solutions, Trend Micro, Palo Alto Networks and Cisco, which hold 17% 15%, 12% and 6% of the market, respectively.

Who is spending what

The bulk of the revenue generated last year came from large enterprises with more than 5000 employees ($159 million), due in large part to the expensive barrier to entry for smaller organizations. Medium-sized organizations with fewer than 1000 employees spent $43.4 million, while enterprises with 1000-5000 employees spent $86.8 million.

During 2013 vendors sold 35,352 BDS units for an average price of $81,815 per unit. By 2018, NSS Labs expect the number of units sold annually to increase to 140,604, and the average cost of a unit to increase to $98,867.