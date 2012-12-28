Use Android apps on Mac OS X with the new BlueStacks App Player

BlueStacks has brought its Android App Player tech to Mac OS X with a free Beta version available to download today.

The launch, follows the release for Windows 8 devices earlier this year, and brings over 750,000 Android tablet and smartphone apps to iMacs and MacBooks.

After downloading the Beta users will be able to choose from a Mac App Store-esque page of top apps and will also be able to search for their favourite apps.

All of the big hitters are available to download, including Angry Birds Star Wars, Instagram, Flipboard, Evernote and Fruit Ninja.

Some work better than others

The App Player uses patent-pending visualisation software called Layercake to make the apps work on other platforms.

After selecting an app to download, users are required to choose which app store they'd like to download it from (e.g. Amazon, Google Play).

Some apps seem to work better than others, and some don't work at all due to missing pieces of code.

It's difficult to see the advantage of downloading touchscreen games for the Mac (i.e. Fruit Ninja), but apps like Instagram (if we were able to get it to work), Evernote and messaging apps could come in handy.

