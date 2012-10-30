T3 Australia launches fully interactive iPad edition

The tech-loving team over at TechRadar's sister publication T3 Australia magazine have just unleashed their all new, fully interactive iPad edition on Apple's Newsstand.

The November issue, which is available for $5.49, improves on previous digital issues by introducing a high level of interactivity for the reader.

Interactive photo galleries, touch sensitive information buttons and vertical scrolling all make the digital mag a much more natural experience.

The November issue is especially timely, with a focus on the best Bond gadgets, both from the films and those available in real life.

Digital synergy

Future Australia's Chief Operating Officer Neville Daniels said, "This first fully interactive issue of Australian T3 is the product of some great work by our Sydney-based team. It's the perfect magazine to demonstrate our digital credentials and our tech-savvy readers will have a lot of fun exploring the issue.

"It also presents interesting new opportunities for advertisers to engage with consumers," he added.

Initially available exclusively on the iPad, Future is currently exploring its options for launching the digital magazine on both Google Play and Windows 8's digital magazine hubs.