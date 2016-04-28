Best Windows 10 apps 2016

The Microsoft Store provides Windows 10 users with an alternative way of installing and managing apps on their PC. The days of Microsoft thinking it would eventually replace desktop apps has long passed, but there's still potential to be found in there among the masses of apps that prove disappointing, whether it's because they simply present content you can easily find on the web or turn out to be cut-down versions of their desktop cousins.

We've focused on apps that will prove useful, whether it's bringing out your artistic side, taking the stress out of booking flights or simply helping you manage your day-to-day business better. You'll also find apps for learning new languages and telling great stories through the web. If you thought the Microsoft Store was a dud, these apps – and others out there – will hopefully make you think again.

Microsoft Sway

Want to tell a story that will captivate your audience from start to finish? Looking for a way to share a professional looking presentation online without sending your boss or client to sleep? You need Microsoft Sway, a free tool that brings together text, images, video and other interactive elements in a way that will wow your audience.

Sway has been touted as a possible long-term replacement for PowerPoint – it's labelled as part of the Office family – but it's basically just a great storytelling tool for the masses. Everything's handled in a user-friendly way – put together the building blocks of your story, choose how to everything fits together, tweak your presentation settings and then watch as Sway does the hard work of blending everything together in a way that flows naturally and keeps your audience watching. Once complete, you can share your finished stories with selected individuals or make it available to the whole internet.