Samsung says it made over half of all the 5G phones sold in 2019

Samsung has revealed that sales of its 5G phones were much better than the company expected.

The mobile giant says it sold 6.7 million 5G phones in 2019, with the Galaxy S10 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G attracting customers across the world.

Overall, the company says that sales of its five Galaxy 5G devices represented over half (53.9 percent) of the global 5G marketplace, showing the appetite for next-generation devices is here.

Samsung 5G

Samsung had previously said it only expected to sell four million 5G devices in 2019, and now the company says it has further 5G launches planned in 2020, which it says will, "be the year of Galaxy 5G".

This most likely includes the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 and Note 11 devices, which may be available as 5G standalone devices for the first time, as opposed to the company releasing two seperate models.

Samsung is also gearing up to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which it says will be the world’s first 5G tablet, in South Korea in the first quarter of 2020.

“Consumers can’t wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices that deliver the best 5G experience possible,” TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, said in a blog post.

“For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible.”