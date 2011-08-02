New Stealth Gear square filter system revealed

Stealth Gear, a manufacturer of outdoor photography clothing and wildlife watching supplies, has announced a new line of square filters.
The filters are made from organic glass and are designed for use by photographers for a variety of techniques, including reducing the amount of light reaching the sensor for longer exposures, cutting reflections and altering the colour of a scene.
Consisting of 3 components (an adapter ring, filter holder and the filter itself), the universal system is also compatible with Cokin P system filters, which are designed for enthusisat and professional photographers using lenses with filter thread diameters from 28mm and above.
Availability
A choice of the following 10 filters is available:
- ND2 Grey
- ND4 Grey
- ND8 Grey
- Gradual Grey
- Gradual Blue
- Gradual Brown
- Sunset
- Circular polariser
- Star 4
- Star 8
The filters come in a soft bag for protection.
According to the Stealth Gear website, the filters are also lightweight and highly resistant to shocks.
The filters will be available for a number of lens sizes ranging from 49-52mm to 82-86mm.
Stealth Gear is the leading manufacturer of outdoor photography clothing, photography hides and wildlife watching supplies and provide equipment mainly for professional photographers.