ZTE Grand S II could hit a memory milestone with 4GB of RAM

ZTE may have a trick up its sleeve for its next flagship

When ZTE unveiled the Grand S II at CES 2014 it was said to have a 2.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 and 2GB of RAM, but it seems those specs may have been upgraded in the interim.

The ZTE phone recently passed through China's equivalent of the FCC, and an online listing appeared with significantly more RAM.

The site lists the Grand S II with 4GB of memory, and if it's accurate then the next ZTE flagship will be the first smartphone with that much RAM.

Memories

The Grand S II may be pushing up against the ceiling for mobile RAM, as 4GB is the max that can fit onto the 32-bit processors that most smartphones use.

Late in 2013 it was rumored that Samsung's Galaxy S5 would come packing a 64-bit chip, but that rumor has yet to pan out.

Besides the Snapdragon and the maybe-upgraded RAM, the ZTE Grand S II packs a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a 13-megapizel camera, a 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 4.3: Jelly Bean.

Via G for Games