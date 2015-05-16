Xiaomi edges into the UK and US with Mi Store launch

Industry watchers have long wondered when Xiaomi is going to grow tired of shifting millions of handsets in Asia and start turning its attention to the US, UK and Europe. Well, it looks like the answer is: next week.

As per Xiaomi's Facebook page, the Mi Store will tentatively open its doors to the west on 19 May in a beta trial. Phone accessories are the focus at first, though phones will inevitably follow later on.

"For the first time ever, fans in the US, UK, France and Germany can shop on mi.com and purchase star accessories like the 5000mAh and 10400mAh Mi power banks, Mi Band and Mi Headphones," enthuses whoever manages Xiaomi's Facebook Page.

Roll up roll up

Apparently "very limited quantities" will be available on the 19th, so if you're eager for some Xiaomi swag then make sure you sign up for a Mi Account at http://account.mi.com at your earliest convenience.

Presumably the level of interest Xiaomi sees will help it determine the right time to begin selling handsets further afield. Xiaomi''s Vice President of International and ex-Googler Hugo Barra has said the company's phones and tablets are going to arrive State-side sometime this year.

The sale begins at 1pm Central European Standard Time which is midday if you're in Britain and 7am Eastern in the US. Before too long the company should be shifting more than just chargers, smartbands and headphones.

Via 9to5Google