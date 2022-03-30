New Fortnite mode should please both sides in community rift

Audio player loading…

Epic Games has announced that a new Zero Build mode is being added to Fortnite on a permanent basis. So those looking to jump into the world without having to master its unique build mechanic can now do so.

The launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 last week left players without the ability to build in the core Battle Royale mode for the first time. The game’s building mechanic is one of its most unique, but controversial aspects. Before this season, it was a skill that had to be mastered in order for you to excel, but it was also a major barrier for some otherwise excellent players.

Epic Games has now decided to have it both ways. The company announced that building is back in the core game for those who've spent hundreds of hours mastering the mechanic, while also introducing the Zero Build playlist, a new permanent feature.

There are now Zero Build solo, duos, trios, and squads (4 players) playlists, meaning that no matter how many friends you have, you can get in on the fun.

To make up for the lack of building, players have access to a couple of tools to make their lives a bit easier. Everyone is kitted out with a recharging Overshield, has access to map-based zip lines, and has mantling allowing access to higher spaces.

Here’s a fun trailer showcasing the mode and its focus on gunplay above all else.

A happy medium

This feels like an elegant solution to a debate within the Fortnite community. Even before it was taken out, conversations about if and how building fit into the broader experience had taken place.

A quick trip to the Twitter mentions of the Zero Build announcement shows that this debate is still raging on. One side argues that building is a core skill, the other that its impact on matches is too great and it’s overpowered.

In response to the changes last week, a Reddit thread titled 'Feedback Megathread: Building vs No Building' received over 2300 comments where both sides had their say about the feature. While there are concerns about splitting the player base, the most upvoted comments state that Epic should just keep a non-building option.

Thankfully, it looks like that was the plan all along, with now the building and non-building communities satiated.