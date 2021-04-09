Movie delays and AI-generated chat up lines: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 59

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's episode is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

Our guests are Gerald Lynch, Executive Editor at TechRadar, and James Peckham, Phones Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 59:

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech.

In this week's episode, we discuss the latest movie delays, why LG is no longer making smartphones, and how we miss Casio Watch calculators. We also round up the week's news as quickly as possible in the News Blast, and talk about AI-generated chat up lines and Xbox Game Pass.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple Podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.